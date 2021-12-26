Gilchrist, Stamford co-op rises in FCIAC girls hockey





Meadow Gilchrist is, in the words of coach Jon Fay, the heart and soul on the ice of the Stamford/Westhill/Staples co-op girls hockey team.

So what would it mean for the senior co-captain of SWS to go out with a winning record in her final season?

It would definitely make my year, Gilchrist said with a smile. Early returns were certainly positive. Aided by an influx of 10 freshmen, several of whom are already skating big minutes, the SWS co-op won its first three games, including an impressive 3-2 win over the Avon co-op in the season opener. An 8-1 loss to FCIAC and state power New Canaan on Saturday dropped SWS to 3-1, but the quick start is promising, especially given that the team has only won three games twice in the past three seasons. They compete, Fay said of his players. They really come to compete and play hard every day during every game. We started with Avon, Fairfield, Hand and tonight was New Canaan, and each was just another step and a new game to build on. Were a lot better this year and we really want to prove ourselves, Gilchrist said. We’ve had a pretty tough first three years, so for my senior year I’d like us to show what we can do. We have it in us. Gilchrist, a Westhill student, has been one of the top players in SWS co-ops since her freshman year. She was the team’s main offensive threat and was the player who tried to close the opponent’s defenses. It was difficult at times, but Fay said through it all, Gilchrist has stayed focused. She’s a leader and she fights through everything, every inch of the ice, whether she comes back with a backcheck or fights for the puck, Fay said. She is very smooth, she has great hands, a great skater, an excellent shot, a good view of the ice. I am very happy to see that she is already having more success on the ice. The SWS roster includes just four seniors, including linemate Alyssa Gioia, goalkeeper Sydney Butler and defender Piper Fine. The first line has Gilchrist and Gioia on opposite wings, with freshman Anne Forker in the middle, and the trio is quickly hounded. I like our line, Gilchrist said. We all have the same skill level and we are a very good match. We’ve done some really good plays together, we know where everyone is on the ice and it definitely works. They just work really well together, Fay said. I’m amazed at how quickly the chemistry has developed for them. They are fun to watch. They are getting to know each other and it is still a young season. The second line also features a freshman with Alex Hackett alongside juniors Chloe Hackett and Paige Tuccinardi. The defense includes Fine, junior Kim Boyd and freshman Katie Tortarella and Maya Sherman, with Butler in the net. An important factor for SWS can be seen when comparing the score statistics from the past two years. Last season, Gilchrist had 22 goals and 19 assists, accounting for 44% of the teams’ 50 goals. This season, she is still the top scorer with six goals and five assists, but 29% of the teams have scored 21 goals. All of this means that while Gilchrist remains a top weapon, SWS is more diverse and she may get more opportunities if other players contribute. The nice thing about this year is that she doesn’t have to carry the burden herself, Fay said. She has linemates, some of the younger players have developed and matured, and some of our seniors had great offseasons. These girls haven’t had much time on the ice together and so far they’ve only been playing hockey. The most important thing for Gilchrist is that the players are connected quickly, resulting in a winning start to the winter. We bonded much faster than last year, Gilchrist said. The chemistry is a little bit better, we know where everyone is on the ice, we yelled at the puck a lot, got our heads up, and I just feel like it’s a better group of players this year. [email protected]; @dstewartsports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/gametimect/girls-hockey/article/Gilchrist-Stamford-co-op-rising-in-FCIAC-girls-16728124.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos