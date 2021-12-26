Week 16 NFL Picks, Odds, 2021 Proven Model Best Bets: This Five-Way Football Parlay Would Pay Out 25-1





Seven teams can earn a spot in the playoffs when Week 16 of the NFL season resumes on Sunday. The Chiefs, Patriots, Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams, and Buccaneers started the week with a shot at securing a spot in the NFL playoff picture. If New England beat the Bills on Sunday and Miami lose to the Saints or equalize on Monday, the Patriots would earn their 18th division title under coach Bill Belichick. New England is a 2.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook’s latest NFL odds. The game is one of 16 in a full week 16 NFL schedule. Other key matchups include the Bengals and Ravens battling for the lead in the AFC North. Before placing 16 NFL bets or NFL parlays, make sure that:view NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,000 for $100 of the highest-rated players NFL Picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021 season with an incredible 133-96 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away. Now the model has five confident NFL best bets for Week 16. If you can successfully pair the picks, you should see a massive payout of 25-1. You can only see the model’s week 16 NFL picks on SportsLine. Week 16’s Best NFL Picks After simulating each game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Saints to cover as three-point favorites on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Saints (7-7) want to break a series of three losses at home. They have not lost four in a row at home since a six-game slip in their last five home games in 2014 and the first home game in 2015. The Dolphins (7-7) are going 2-4 this season. New Orleans will face a quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who has struggled with the Cover-1 defense this season. When facing Cover-1, Tagovailoa ranks 28th of 32 quarterbacks in yards per completion (10.3), 24th in yards per attempt (6.4) and 26th in touchdown percentage (2.1). That bodes well for a Saints defense that is on 29 percent of its defensive snaps this season in Cover-1, the eighth highest percentage in the NFL. How to Make NFL Parlays in Week 16 The model also jumped on four other matchups where it says the line is way off, including a division fight and matches between teams battling for their playoff lives. You can only see the model’s NFL Week 16 best bets and parlay at SportsLine. What are the Model’s Best NFL Picks in Week 16? And what other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Week 15 NFL best bets from a model on a 133-96 run at his top rated picks, and invent.

