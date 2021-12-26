Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, NFL Week 16 game schedule

The NFC East is almost decided, but the Cowboys can bow to it during their “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 16.

Dallas hosts the Washington Football Team and could potentially kill two birds with one stone. They could win to make it to the NFC East and inflict Washington’s ninth defeat, which would at least give the football team a long shot at making the postseason.

The Cowboys defeated Washington 27-20 the last time the two teams met, but they were more dominant than the scoreline indicates, as they once held a 24-0 lead. Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott hope to repeat their offensive success while avoiding the late-game pick-six that Washington allowed back into that game.

Find out more about Week 16’s matchup below, plus everything you need to know about how to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’.

LAKE:Watch Cowboys vs. Washington live with fuboTV (7 days free trial)

Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

matchup : Washington at Cowboys

: Washington at Cowboys Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Washington (6-8) travels to Dallas to face the Cowboys (10-4) in a matchup that could officially decide the NFC East.

Of course, the Cowboys are strong favorites to win the division. They’ve already secured a playoff spot thanks to the 49ers’ loss to “Thursday Night Football,” but a win could put the Cowboys out of the NFC East. After that, they could focus on fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the rest of the season.

Dallas has only gone 4-3 since Dak Prescott returned from a calf injury that sidelined him during the Cowboys’ win over the Vikings and their attack has caused a minor slump. They’re averaging 25.1 points per game, which falls short of their season average of 28.6 points, so they’ll be trying to get back on track against a Washington defense that busted in the second round.

Washington put in a valiant effort with fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert who started Tuesday night against the Eagles, but they couldn’t stop the Eagles’ hasty attack enough in that game to win. As such, their hopes for the playoffs are on livelihood and they desperately need a win to stay in the Wild Card battle.

Washington is getting a lot of players back after being on the COVID list last week. That includes quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen as well as cornerback Kendall Fuller. Fuller’s reactivation will be critical as the team’s top corner-back William Jackson III suffered an ankle injury last week. If he can’t play, Fuller will be the No. 1 corner in charge of slowing down CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday 26 December

: Sunday 26 December Time20:20 ET

The Cowboys vs. Washington kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

NBC is the home of “Sunday Night Football” and the network chose Washington vs. Cowboys for the game in week 16. Al Michaels (play-by-play) will be in the booth along with Cris Collinsworth (in-game analyst). Michele Tafoya, who is in her final season as part of the “SNF” team, will be the sideline reporter for the game.

Drew Brees, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Jac Collinsworth and Maria Taylor will be among the personalities hosting NBC’s pregame and halftime coverage of the game.

Streamers can watch this match via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Sunday Night Football’

All “Sunday Night Football” games are broadcast on NBC, which owns the exclusive broadcasting rights to the program. As such, the network’s online platforms, including the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports.com, are the best places for cable and satellite subscribers to watch the game. Peacock, the company’s relatively new streaming service, will also offer the games for free.

For cord cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for ‘Sunday Night Football’. They are all listed below.

Streaming option Need a cable subscription? Free? Cost Free trial? NBC Sports Yes Yes – – Peacock new Yes – – NFL app Yes Yes – – Yahoo! Sports app new Yes – – fuboTV new new $60/month Yes AT&T TV Now new new $55/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV new new $55/month Yes Sling TV new new $35/month new YouTube TV new new $65/month Yes

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Schedule

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 September 9th at Buccaneers (Thurs) 20:20 ET NBC 2 Sept 19 at Chargers 16:25 ET CBS 3 27 Sept vs. Eagles (Monday) 20:15 ET ESPN 4 October 3 vs. panthers 1:00 PM ET Fox 5 October 10 vs. Giants 16:25 ET Fox 6 October 17 at patriots 16:25 ET CBS 7 Oct 24 Bye 8 Oct 31 at Vikings 20:20 ET NBC 9 November 7th vs. Broncos 1:00 PM ET Fox 10 Nov 14 vs. falcons 1:00 PM ET Fox 11 November 21st at Chiefs 16:25 ET Fox 12 November 25th vs. Raiders (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM ET CBS 13 Dec 2 at Saints (Thurs) 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN 14 12 December in Washington 1:00 PM ET Fox 15 Dec 19 at Giants 1:00 PM ET Fox 16 December 26 vs. Washington 20:20 ET NBC 17 January 2nd vs cardinals 1:00 PM ET Fox 18 January 9 at Eagles 1:00 PM ET Fox

Washington Football Team Schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th vs. chargers 1:00 PM ET CBS 2 September 16 vs. Giants (Thurs) 20:20 ET NFL 3 Sept 26 at Bills 1:00 PM ET Fox 4 October 3 at Falcons 1:00 PM ET Fox 5 October 10 vs. saints 1:00 PM ET CBS 6 October 17 vs. Chiefs 1:00 PM ET CBS 7 Oct 24 at Packers 1:00 PM ET CBS 8 Oct 31 at Broncos 16:25 ET Fox 9 November 7th Bye 10 Nov 14 vs. pirates 1:00 PM ET Fox 11 November 21st at Panthers 1:00 PM ET Fox 12 Nov 29 vs. Seahawks (Monday) 20:15 ET ESPN 13 5th of December at Raiders 16:05 ET Fox 14 12 December vs. cowboys 1:00 PM ET Fox 15 18 or 19 Dec at Eagles (Sat. or so.) To be determined To be determined 16 Dec 26 (SNF) at Cowboys 20:20 ET NBC 17 January 2nd vs. Eagles 1:00 PM ET Fox 18 January 9 at Giants 1:00 PM ET Fox

Sunday evening Football schedule 2021