Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, NFL Week 16 game schedule
The NFC East is almost decided, but the Cowboys can bow to it during their “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 16.
Dallas hosts the Washington Football Team and could potentially kill two birds with one stone. They could win to make it to the NFC East and inflict Washington’s ninth defeat, which would at least give the football team a long shot at making the postseason.
The Cowboys defeated Washington 27-20 the last time the two teams met, but they were more dominant than the scoreline indicates, as they once held a 24-0 lead. Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott hope to repeat their offensive success while avoiding the late-game pick-six that Washington allowed back into that game.
Find out more about Week 16’s matchup below, plus everything you need to know about how to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’.
Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?
- matchup: Washington at Cowboys
- Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Washington (6-8) travels to Dallas to face the Cowboys (10-4) in a matchup that could officially decide the NFC East.
Of course, the Cowboys are strong favorites to win the division. They’ve already secured a playoff spot thanks to the 49ers’ loss to “Thursday Night Football,” but a win could put the Cowboys out of the NFC East. After that, they could focus on fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the rest of the season.
Dallas has only gone 4-3 since Dak Prescott returned from a calf injury that sidelined him during the Cowboys’ win over the Vikings and their attack has caused a minor slump. They’re averaging 25.1 points per game, which falls short of their season average of 28.6 points, so they’ll be trying to get back on track against a Washington defense that busted in the second round.
Washington put in a valiant effort with fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert who started Tuesday night against the Eagles, but they couldn’t stop the Eagles’ hasty attack enough in that game to win. As such, their hopes for the playoffs are on livelihood and they desperately need a win to stay in the Wild Card battle.
Washington is getting a lot of players back after being on the COVID list last week. That includes quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen as well as cornerback Kendall Fuller. Fuller’s reactivation will be critical as the team’s top corner-back William Jackson III suffered an ankle injury last week. If he can’t play, Fuller will be the No. 1 corner in charge of slowing down CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Sunday 26 December
- Time20:20 ET
The Cowboys vs. Washington kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?
NBC is the home of “Sunday Night Football” and the network chose Washington vs. Cowboys for the game in week 16. Al Michaels (play-by-play) will be in the booth along with Cris Collinsworth (in-game analyst). Michele Tafoya, who is in her final season as part of the “SNF” team, will be the sideline reporter for the game.
Drew Brees, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Jac Collinsworth and Maria Taylor will be among the personalities hosting NBC’s pregame and halftime coverage of the game.
Streamers can watch this match via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.
NFL Live Stream for ‘Sunday Night Football’
All “Sunday Night Football” games are broadcast on NBC, which owns the exclusive broadcasting rights to the program. As such, the network’s online platforms, including the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports.com, are the best places for cable and satellite subscribers to watch the game. Peacock, the company’s relatively new streaming service, will also offer the games for free.
For cord cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for ‘Sunday Night Football’. They are all listed below.
|Streaming option
|Need a cable subscription?
|Free?
|Cost
|Free trial?
|NBC Sports
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|Peacock
|new
|Yes
|–
|–
|NFL app
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|Yahoo! Sports app
|new
|Yes
|–
|–
|fuboTV
|new
|new
|$60/month
|Yes
|AT&T TV Now
|new
|new
|$55/month
|Yes
|Hulu Plus Live TV
|new
|new
|$55/month
|Yes
|Sling TV
|new
|new
|$35/month
|new
|YouTube TV
|new
|new
|$65/month
|Yes
Dallas Cowboys 2021 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|September 9th
|at Buccaneers (Thurs)
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|2
|Sept 19
|at Chargers
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|3
|27 Sept
|vs. Eagles (Monday)
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|4
|October 3
|vs. panthers
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|5
|October 10
|vs. Giants
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|6
|October 17
|at patriots
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|7
|Oct 24
|Bye
|8
|Oct 31
|at Vikings
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|9
|November 7th
|vs. Broncos
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|10
|Nov 14
|vs. falcons
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|11
|November 21st
|at Chiefs
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|12
|November 25th
|vs. Raiders (Thanksgiving)
|4:30 PM ET
|CBS
|13
|Dec 2
|at Saints (Thurs)
|20:20 ET
|Fox/NFLN
|14
|12 December
|in Washington
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|15
|Dec 19
|at Giants
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|16
|December 26
|vs. Washington
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|17
|January 2nd
|vs cardinals
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|at Eagles
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
Washington Football Team Schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|vs. chargers
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS
|2
|September 16
|vs. Giants (Thurs)
|20:20 ET
|NFL
|3
|Sept 26
|at Bills
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|at Falcons
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|5
|October 10
|vs. saints
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS
|6
|October 17
|vs. Chiefs
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS
|7
|Oct 24
|at Packers
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS
|8
|Oct 31
|at Broncos
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|9
|November 7th
|Bye
|10
|Nov 14
|vs. pirates
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|11
|November 21st
|at Panthers
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|12
|Nov 29
|vs. Seahawks (Monday)
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|13
|5th of December
|at Raiders
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|14
|12 December
|vs. cowboys
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|15
|18 or 19 Dec
|at Eagles (Sat. or so.)
|To be determined
|To be determined
|16
|Dec 26 (SNF)
|at Cowboys
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. Eagles
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|at Giants
|1:00 PM ET
|Fox
Sunday evening Football schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|1
|September 9 (Thurs)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sept 12th
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
|2
|Sept 19
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Sept 26
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
|4
|October 3
|New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|October 10
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
|6
|October 17
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
|7
|Oct 24
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts
|8
|Oct 31
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
|9
|November 7th
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
|10
|Nov 14
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|November 21st
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|12
|Nov 28
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
|13
|5th of December
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
|14
|12 December
|Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
|15
|Dec 19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
|16
|December 26
|Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys
|17
|January 2nd
|Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
|18
|January 9
|To be determined
