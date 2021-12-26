Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, NFL Week 16 game schedule

Connect with us

The NFC East is almost decided, but the Cowboys can bow to it during their “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 16.

Dallas hosts the Washington Football Team and could potentially kill two birds with one stone. They could win to make it to the NFC East and inflict Washington’s ninth defeat, which would at least give the football team a long shot at making the postseason.

The Cowboys defeated Washington 27-20 the last time the two teams met, but they were more dominant than the scoreline indicates, as they once held a 24-0 lead. Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott hope to repeat their offensive success while avoiding the late-game pick-six that Washington allowed back into that game.

Find out more about Week 16’s matchup below, plus everything you need to know about how to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’.

LAKE:Watch Cowboys vs. Washington live with fuboTV (7 days free trial)

Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

  • matchup: Washington at Cowboys
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Washington (6-8) travels to Dallas to face the Cowboys (10-4) in a matchup that could officially decide the NFC East.

Of course, the Cowboys are strong favorites to win the division. They’ve already secured a playoff spot thanks to the 49ers’ loss to “Thursday Night Football,” but a win could put the Cowboys out of the NFC East. After that, they could focus on fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the rest of the season.

Dallas has only gone 4-3 since Dak Prescott returned from a calf injury that sidelined him during the Cowboys’ win over the Vikings and their attack has caused a minor slump. They’re averaging 25.1 points per game, which falls short of their season average of 28.6 points, so they’ll be trying to get back on track against a Washington defense that busted in the second round.

Washington put in a valiant effort with fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert who started Tuesday night against the Eagles, but they couldn’t stop the Eagles’ hasty attack enough in that game to win. As such, their hopes for the playoffs are on livelihood and they desperately need a win to stay in the Wild Card battle.

Washington is getting a lot of players back after being on the COVID list last week. That includes quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen as well as cornerback Kendall Fuller. Fuller’s reactivation will be critical as the team’s top corner-back William Jackson III suffered an ankle injury last week. If he can’t play, Fuller will be the No. 1 corner in charge of slowing down CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

  • Date: Sunday 26 December
  • Time20:20 ET

The Cowboys vs. Washington kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

NBC is the home of “Sunday Night Football” and the network chose Washington vs. Cowboys for the game in week 16. Al Michaels (play-by-play) will be in the booth along with Cris Collinsworth (in-game analyst). Michele Tafoya, who is in her final season as part of the “SNF” team, will be the sideline reporter for the game.

Drew Brees, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Jac Collinsworth and Maria Taylor will be among the personalities hosting NBC’s pregame and halftime coverage of the game.

Streamers can watch this match via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada watch the match on DAZN.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Sunday Night Football’

All “Sunday Night Football” games are broadcast on NBC, which owns the exclusive broadcasting rights to the program. As such, the network’s online platforms, including the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports.com, are the best places for cable and satellite subscribers to watch the game. Peacock, the company’s relatively new streaming service, will also offer the games for free.

For cord cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for ‘Sunday Night Football’. They are all listed below.

Streaming optionNeed a cable subscription?Free?CostFree trial?
NBC SportsYesYes
PeacocknewYes
NFL appYesYes
Yahoo! Sports appnewYes
fuboTVnewnew$60/monthYes
AT&T TV Nownewnew$55/monthYes
Hulu Plus Live TVnewnew$55/monthYes
Sling TVnewnew$35/monthnew
YouTube TVnewnew$65/monthYes

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentkick-off timeTV
1September 9that Buccaneers (Thurs)20:20 ETNBC
2Sept 19at Chargers16:25 ETCBS
327 Septvs. Eagles (Monday)20:15 ETESPN
4October 3vs. panthers1:00 PM ETFox
5October 10vs. Giants16:25 ETFox
6October 17at patriots16:25 ETCBS
7Oct 24Bye
8Oct 31at Vikings20:20 ETNBC
9November 7thvs. Broncos1:00 PM ETFox
10Nov 14vs. falcons1:00 PM ETFox
11November 21stat Chiefs16:25 ETFox
12November 25thvs. Raiders (Thanksgiving)4:30 PM ETCBS
13Dec 2at Saints (Thurs)20:20 ETFox/NFLN
1412 Decemberin Washington1:00 PM ETFox
15Dec 19at Giants1:00 PM ETFox
16December 26vs. Washington20:20 ETNBC
17January 2ndvs cardinals1:00 PM ETFox
18January 9at Eagles1:00 PM ETFox

Washington Football Team Schedule 2021

WeekDateOpponentkick-off timeTV
1Sept 12thvs. chargers1:00 PM ETCBS
2September 16vs. Giants (Thurs)20:20 ETNFL
3Sept 26at Bills1:00 PM ETFox
4October 3at Falcons1:00 PM ETFox
5October 10vs. saints1:00 PM ETCBS
6October 17vs. Chiefs1:00 PM ETCBS
7Oct 24at Packers1:00 PM ETCBS
8Oct 31at Broncos16:25 ETFox
9November 7thBye
10Nov 14vs. pirates1:00 PM ETFox
11November 21stat Panthers1:00 PM ETFox
12Nov 29vs. Seahawks (Monday)20:15 ETESPN
135th of Decemberat Raiders16:05 ETFox
1412 Decembervs. cowboys1:00 PM ETFox
1518 or 19 Decat Eagles (Sat. or so.)To be determinedTo be determined
16Dec 26 (SNF)at Cowboys20:20 ETNBC
17January 2ndvs. Eagles1:00 PM ETFox
18January 9at Giants1:00 PM ETFox

Sunday evening Football schedule 2021

WeekDatematchup
1September 9 (Thurs)Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sept 12thLos Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
2Sept 19Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
3Sept 26San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
4October 3New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5October 10Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
6October 17Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
7Oct 24San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts
8Oct 31Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
9November 7thLos Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
10Nov 14Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
11November 21stLos Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
12Nov 28Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
135th of DecemberSeattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
1412 DecemberGreen Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
15Dec 19Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
16December 26Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys
17January 2ndGreen Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
18January 9To be determined

