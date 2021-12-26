Sports
Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas: The best men’s tennis rivalry in 2022
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal. Nadal in Novak Djokovic. Federer in Djokovic.
The past 15 years on the ATP Tour have been dominated by the struggle for supremacy between the Big Three, but the landscape is now changing with a new generation taking over. Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have shown themselves to be contenders for the biggest titles, while youngsters like Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz rise in the rankings.
With plenty of new matchups to look forward to, what are the rivalries to watch for 2022?
Novak Djokovic – Alexander Zverev
With five games played in 2021 and a 3-2 record in favor of Djokovic, this was arguably the most exciting rivalry of the year on the ATP Tour.
Djokovic came out on top in their first two encounters in Australia, but Zverev turned the tables in some big spots by beating the world No. 1 in the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and at the same stage of the ATP final in Turin. They also served up a thriller at the US Open as Djokovic triumphed in five grueling sets – rallied for 53 shots – to reach the final.
Despite Djokovic’s defensive brilliance, Zverev has shown that he can cause trouble with his powerful flat hits and strong serves. Zverev’s serve, in particular, has improved tremendously and has become such a weapon that when fired, it can take a match out of the hands of the opponent, even a brilliant returnee like Djokovic.
You have to play the best you can against him, Zverev said at the US Open. You have to be perfect or you won’t win. Against him you have to win the match, you have to be the one who dominates the points.
Zverev has clearly shown that he can dominate points and beat Djokovic, and it will be fascinating to see if the world No. 1 is able to counter when they meet again.
Novak Djokovic – Daniil Medvedev
The three meetings between Djokovic and Medvedev in 2021 were not nearly as exciting as the matches between Djokovic and Zverev, but when the world’s number 1 and 2 face each other, there is usually a title at stake.
Such was the case with the Australian Open, a straight-set win for Djokovic, the US Open, a straight-set win for Medvedev, and the Paris Masters, a three-set win for Djokovic. As with Zverev, it’s clear that Medvedev has the kind of play that bothers Djokovic, with his heavy hitting, making the US Open final an incredibly one-sided contest. But Djokovic showed in Paris that he is willing to change tactics to get the desired result by adding more variety and serving and volleying more.
‘Medvedev was too smart for Djokovic’ – Wilander and Corretja break US Open final
What makes the rivalry between Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev even more intriguing is their close relationship. They have all talked about their admiration for each other this year. Medvedev called Djokovic a friend after a joint practice session and Djokovic showered Zverev with praise after his victory in the ATP final. Can that friendship last during high-intensity matches or will there be some plot twists?
Rafael Nadal – Stefanos Tsitsipas
The 12-year age difference means this probably won’t be a long-term rivalry, but more Nadal v Tsitsipas matches in 2022 can certainly only be a good thing.
The pair met in a thrilling match in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Australian Open, when Tsitsipas came two sets behind to beat Nadal. They then faced each other in one of the games of the year in the final of the Barcelona Open, where Nadal saved a championship point by beating Tsitsipas in three hours and 38 minutes.
Tsitsipas could hardly have played better in that game and it should be tight again if they play it out on clay this season. If they get the chance to do it in five sets at Roland-Garros, it could be one of the best clashes of the fortnight.
Highlights: Tsitsipas launches amazing comeback to Nadal. defeat
Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz
A rivalry that is still in its infancy at the moment, but one that could be an important part of the future of tennis.
Alcaraz (18) and Sinner (20) met for the first time on the ATP Tour during the Paris Masters in October, with the Spaniard coming out as the 7-6 7-5 winner. It was a compelling spectacle between two players who love to hit the ball hard and rarely flinch from their shots.
‘I am incredibly happy’ – Alcaraz wins ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan
Both have room to grow and improve, and their progress over the next 12 months will certainly be worth watching. Will Sinner be a challenge for Grand Slam titles soon? Or will Alcaraz make a big leap and stay ahead of his younger rival?
Although Alcaraz is two years younger, there doesn’t seem to be much between them at the moment and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them both battling for a place at the season-closing ATP Finals. It will be fascinating to see how they develop during their matches against each other.
Andy Murray v Stefanos Tsitsipas
Potentially the hottest match-up of 2022?
Murray and Tsitsipas first met at the 2021 US Open and their first-round clash was filled with drama and controversy. Murray was so unimpressed with Tsitsipas’ behavior during the match that he said afterwards that he had “lost respect for him” and also accused him of “cheating”.
There won’t be any long toilet breaks when they meet again as the ATP has put in place stricter time limits, but these may be worth it for the post-match handshake alone.
The rule should change, but Tsitsipas is not to blame – Cube crew on toilet break debate
Dennis Shapovalov in Felix Auger Aliassime
The two Canadians sometimes slip under the radar when talking about the Next Gen, perhaps due to their age, putting them between teens like Alcaraz and the current leading crop of Medvedev and Zverev, who are usually in their mid-20s.
But Shapovalov, 22, and Auger Aliassime, 21, both had strong seasons, each reaching a Grand Slam semifinal, and much more could come out of both.
They toured three times in 2021, with Auger Aliassime winning twice. World No. 11 Auger Aliassime says they have a good healthy rivalry and want to keep pushing each other.
With Denis we have a good healthy rivalry, we’ve known each other for a long time, but I feel like there’s tension when we play against each other, we want to show our best, we want to play tennis at our best and there are matches of high quality every time we play.
– – –
