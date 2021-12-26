Penguins close gap with capitals and hurricanes, do it with a better formula?

It hasn’t been long since the Pittsburgh Penguins chased the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes by double digits. The Penguins were a country mile behind the Metropolitan Division, even behind the New York Rangers, but a seven-game winning streak and a six-week streak wiped out the Penguins’ rocky start.

Like any great villain in a horror movie, they seem closer than ever, just when the others thought they hadn’t left the Penguins.

Perhaps most importantly, the Penguins have created a significant divide between themselves and the wildcard fighters.

Shockingly and surprisingly, the Detroit Red Wings are second on a wildcard, but they are trailing the Penguins by six points. The Boston Bruins’ season was paused before the break, but the Penguins are trailing somewhere between one and nine points ahead of their four games in hand.

No one else is within screaming distance.

And the most important is the product on the ice. The Pittsburgh Penguins have not only closed the gap between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals, they have closed, if not completely, the performance gap.

“I think we clearly scored a good penalty and we have great goalkeeping this year. I think that’s the key to success whether you’re at home or on the road. And special teams and goalkeepers are huge,” said Brian Boyle for the holiday. “I honestly just think it’s the way we work every day, whether we’re practicing here, or we’re practicing on the road, whether it’s a race here or a race on the road. We have to be consistent in it. We have a script that we want to play. We’re working to get better at that every day. And that’s kind of the recipe, isn’t it?”

With just a few bumps in the past six weeks, the Penguins were the stingiest team in the NHL. Since they were bombed for six goals by the Ottawa Senators and Washington in mid-November (November 13 and 14), the Penguins have slammed the door. The Penguins are 12-3-1 in their last 16 and have conceded just 26 goals. Their 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens count towards the 26 goals, including the few empty nets.

The Penguins have had four shutouts in the period and have conceded two or fewer goals in 14 of their last 16 games.

Before the extended run, on December 13, PHN asked Kris Letang if the team was streaky.

“Because we lost a game in between,” he joked. “…So we’re playing well, but we’re not perfect. And there are some games that we lost because of a 10-minute hiatus or a period, you know. We’ll correct that as the year goes on and try to be good for 60.”

That improvement was never more apparent than in Washington during the Penguins’ 4-2 win on December 10. The Penguins had the entire game under control. The result, while close, was not in doubt.

But two or less in 14 out of 16? That’s not very Penguins-esque, and indicative of the change in strengths.

Pittsburgh Penguins Benefits

It’s not just that the Penguins have won a ton of games and crushed their opponents. To be fair, the Penguins have had some pretty bad teams lately. Twice Vancouver (before the coaching change), twice Montreal, twice Buffalo, Seattle and New Jersey. The New York Islanders aren’t really lighting it up this season either

But the Penguins have also won the games against the playoff teams, such as Washington, Toronto and Anaheim.

The Penguins have some surprising advantages over both teams chasing them atop the Metro Division.

Statistics since November 16, according to Natural StatTrick.com:

Penguins shots on target: 3rd (567)

Shots Against: 7th (436)

Goals against: 1st (26)

Goals %: 1st (65.33%)

Expected goals for: 2nd (56.13%)

Scoring Odds: 3rd (510)

Scoring Odds: 3rd (56.86%)

Score Chance Saving Percentage: 1st (89.55%)

High probability of: 5th (55.85%)

High Hazard Saving Rate: 3rd (84.68%)

So, to sum up the list above, the Penguins get the upper hand over their opponents in almost every major advanced stat, as well as basic stats too. Jarry, however, shows it incredibly well with the high save rate and leads the league in undoing opponents’ scoring opportunities.

At the risk of kicking past the Penguins goalkeepers, that was always a burden. The Penguins were generally not ahead in scoring opportunities. For context, the Washington goalkeepers are the last to run a high risk of saving percentages (76%). Carolina ranks 20th with 79.67%.

goalkeeping

Tristan Jarry destroys last season’s disappointing finish. The 26-year-old gets better… and better. In 24 starts this season, Jarry has a sub-two goals-to-average (1.92) and an impressive save rate of 0.932.

The Capitals goalkeeper tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov each has a serve percentage of .910 and a GAA of more than 2.50.

Carolina netminder Frederick Andersen has kept pace with Jarry. Andersen is at .930 and 1.93, but that’s well below Andersen’s career numbers. While Jarry has done this before (see also 2020 All-Star Game), Andersen has not had a sub 2.60 GAA since 2015-16.

Jarry has taken the Pittsburgh Penguins to several wins or points overnight, as Letang noted, “we didn’t deserve to win.”

A goalkeeper who erases a team’s mistakes is a big advantage. See the highly dangerous differences above. Erasing risky opportunities packs the bench, it gives your team confidence, and…keeps a number off the scoreboard.

Depth

The Penguins’ depth has been stretched to its limits this season. They weren’t so good without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. After Crosby returned in mid-October, he was pushed into COVID protocol almost immediately.

The Penguins have kicked water near the bottom of the Eastern Conference No. 87.

But they also dug up a few rough diamonds. Meet Evan Rodrigues, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle. Maybe add Dominik Simon to that list too. We’ve written extensively about Rodrigues’ rise here, here, and more Evan Rodrigues here. Heinen has also risen past last year’s seven goals and already has nine.

With the roller coaster season and the struggles of Kasperi Kapanen, Heinen recently claimed the second-line RW.

Boyle and Simon aren’t determined to be in the lineup every night, and neither may get a jersey when Jake Guentzel Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin return, but their contributions on the fourth line are statistically significant and impactful. The scoring chances are skewed in the Penguins’ favor, meaning the puck is in the strike zone or the game will be tilted that way if Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are on the ice.

Boyle and Simon have played 13 games together (Boyle has played 19 games in total) and the pair have 58% Corsi, 60% Expected Goals, 58.6% Chance of Scoring, and when on the ice, Penguins goalkeepers have a rescue rate of 0.944.

In short, allowing Sidney Crosby to attack rather than defend first is worth more than a few goals.

Ultimately, Teddy Blueger, Zach Aston-Reese and Brock McGinn will be the fourth line of Penguins, further increasing the Penguins advantage here.

In comparison, the depth of Capitals is not at the same level. Typical fourth-line fliers Nic Dowd and Garnett Hathaway are underwater or even close by in almost every category. The bottom six of Carolina Hurricanes have been more of a commission than a consistent roll-through lately, but get their fair share of production from Derek Stepan, Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen.

However, the Penguins’ stability and the eventual use of Teddy Blueger on the bottom line set them apart. Teams fail to score against the Penguins’ win and the ice is tilted.

Those are the benefits of Penguin. Surprise – it’s the depth, the bottom six and the goalkeeping. It’s not the usual Penguins formula, but there’s Sidney Crosby too. After a sideways start to the 2021-22 NHL season, the Penguins and Capitals are once again on a collision course. The old Lions are joined by newbies Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers, but when the next chapter of the season kicks in, the Penguins are back in the mix.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will go through some adjustments with Malkin and Rust returning to the lineup, but when things get stronger, the Penguins have indeed closed the gap. In fact, it’s not hard to argue that the Penguins have a better formula for success because of goaltending and depth.

Hockey can’t return soon enough…