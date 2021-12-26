Weekly Digest (December 20-26): Harbhajan retires, India takes bronze in Men’s Asian Champions Trophy

CRICKET

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced via Twitter on Friday that he would retire from all forms of the game. (REPORT)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises that the IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12-13. (REPORT)

Former England captain Ray Illingworth died on Saturday at the age of 89. (READ)

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid declined to share details of any internal conversation he “may or may not have had” with the national captaincy selection committee. (READ)

Brian Lara has been named batting coach and strategic advisor to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. Dale Steyn becomes the bowling coach. (READ)

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has had second surgery on his injured right elbow and will be out until next summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. (READ)

Australia’s Test No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne is now the number one batter in the ICC Mens Test Player Rankings, surpassing England’s Joe Root who has been on top since August this year. (READ)

FOOTBALL

FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando activated his resignation clause to take over the vacant position of head coach at ATK Mohun Bagan after parting ways with Antonio Lopez Habas. (REPORT)

FC Goa has appointed technical director Derrick Pereira as head coach. (REPORT)

FC Goa’s Ortiz was given an additional one-match suspension after he was found guilty of ‘committing serious misconduct’ after being charged with ‘violent conduct’ in the Indian Super League win over Bengaluru FC on Dec. 11. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated from the Europa Conference League after UEFA said the English club had to give up its last group game against Rennes after the game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the London side. (REPORT)

Barcelona has approved new financial plans in a referendum, including an additional €1.5 billion, which will allow the club to renovate its iconic but grueling Camp Nou stadium and its surroundings. (REPORT)

European champions Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League. (REPORT)

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing matches scheduled over the holiday season, despite several matches being postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. (REPORT)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon would go ahead as planned. (REPORT)

Former India goalkeeper Sanath Sett, who was part of the 1954 Asian Games, died here on Friday after a long illness. (REPORT)

As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected in the FIFA Refereeing International list for 2022 as confirmed by the All India Football Federation. (REPORT)

Riyad Mahrez will captain Algeria when it defends the African Cup of Nations title next month, appointed by coach Djamel Belmadi to lead his 28-man squad during the tournament in Cameroon. (REPORT)

AC Milan and Inter Milan have come a step closer to building their own stadium when they announced on Tuesday the design for the new San Siro, dubbed The Cathedral, as it was inspired by Milan’s cathedral, the Duomo di Milano, and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. (REPORT)

CHESS

India’s USA Raahul and B Savitha Shri won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the Asian Junior Chess Championship in Sri Lanka on Thursday. (REPORT)

Indian chess champion Viswanathan Anand took just two wins and finished last in the seventh Vugar Gashimov Memorial chess tournament on Thursday. His only win on the second day of the blitz event came against Czech David Navara in a 70-move marathon on round 10. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

The sole thicknesses for all sports shoes in athletic events will be simplified to a stack height of 20 mm from November 1, 2024. (READ)

Coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal for his life ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the US Center for SafeSport in the latest defeat of his once storied career. (READ)

The Diamond League of athletic leagues has announced that Shenzhen will host the second meeting of the 2022 season in China. (READ)

TABLE TENNIS

Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula emerged as men’s and women’s singles champions respectively at the UTT-National-ranking South Zone tournament in Puducherry on Thursday. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

India’s two-time Olympic medalist shuttlecock PV Sindhu was named a member of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes Committee on Monday. (REPORT)

Indian Kidambi Srikanth, riding his historic silver at the World Championships, jumped four places and reclaimed his place in the world’s top 10 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. (REPORT)

Kerala’s Kiran George and top class Aakarshi Kashyap of Chattisgarh took the men’s and women’s singles titles at the All India senior ranking badminton tournament in Chennai on Wednesday. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Former Formula 1 driver and Paralympic cycling champion Alex Zanardi has returned home after nearly 18 months in hospital following a near-fatal handbike accident. (READ)

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael, will serve as reserve driver at Ferrari next season, while also having a permanent race seat at Haas in the United States. (READ)

Canadian Nicholas Latifi spoke out after receiving death threats and online abuse over a crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that led to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen winning the Formula 1 title and missing Lewis Hamilton. (READ)

HOCKEY

India’s Olympic bronze-winning men’s hockey team will finish the year in third place, the highest ever, according to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) ranking, released Thursday. (REPORT)

Uttar Pradesh rode on a brace from Arun Sahani to write a 3-1 win over Chandigarh in the final of the 11th Hockey India Junior National Men’s Hockey Championship on Saturday. (REPORT)

Olympic bronze medalist India defeated arch-rival Pakistan 4-3 in a pulse-pounding third-place play-off match to win the bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Davis Cupper Saketh Myneni took the opportunity to lead Team Radiant to the trophy with a 22-18 win over Bangalore Challengers in the Centena Pro Tennis League final on Saturday. (REPORT)

Canadian Denis Shapovalov announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney for the ATP Cup. (REPORT)

Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew from next month’s Australian Open on Saturday as the former world number three continues to recover from a heel injury. (REPORT)

Former world number one Andy Murray was handed a wild card to the main draw of next month’s Australian Open on Thursday. (REPORT)

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in the Abu Dhabi exhibition, both confirmed on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Rafa Nadal said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. (REPORT)

Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday and received British sport’s annual individual award as a reward for her remarkable victory at the US Open. (REPORT)

SWIMMING

Indian star swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree at the FINA World Short Course Championships here on Monday, recording his third ‘Best Indian Time’ in the tournament. (REPORT)