Sam Darnold expected to play a ‘significant amount’ for Panthers, could retake the runway, according to report

The Carolina Panthers have their starting quarterback back — and plan to give Sam Darnold every possible chance to prove he needs to keep the job this year. Darnold was activated from the injured reserve on Sunday and will serve with a flyout as backup quarterback to Cam Newton in the team’s Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are expected to play Darnold after a few runs and give him a “substantial amount” of playtime based on how he plays when he enters the game. Darnold has missed five games with an incomplete fracture of his right throwing shoulder, forcing the team to face PJ Walker before signing Newton last month to fill in while Darnold healed.

Newton started the last four games for the Panthers. He completed 54.1% of his passes for 615 yards with three touchdowns to four interceptions with a 64.6 passer rating, losing all four of his starts. Newton has 38 carries for 169 yards and four hasty touchdowns in those four starts.

Darnold completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,986 yards with seven touchdowns to 11 interceptions in his nine starts, making a score of 71.3 pass. He also has 37 carries for 185 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

“We brought him here to be a starter,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule earlier this week. “We want to see if he can play at that level again.”

The Panthers have three games to evaluate Darnold on his way to 2022, putting him in the fold from Sunday. Darnold is also the only quarterback under contract for next season.