First cricket NFT auction clocks $335,950 in bids
In a recent NFT (non-fungible token) cricket-themed auction of digital memorabilia in Dubai, the rights to products including a bat were signed by MS Dhoni led by the 2011 World Cup Indian cricket team winning and one by David Warner signed IPL shirt, sold for about $335,950.
CricFlix, which sells rare cricket NFTs, in partnership with two companies, RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, said the bat sold for $25,000 ( 1,876,000) and Australian batsman Warners 2016 IPL-winning jersey topped the list with the highest bid of $30,000 ( 2,251,200).
Sachin Tendulkar signed retirement test ticket (day’s coverage) and a signed shirt were picked up by a fan in Mumbai for $40,000 ( 3,001,600).
“The cricket NFT augmented reality retail auction was a record-breaking success, selling 23 items. The entire catalog sold out for $335,950 (approx. 2.5 crore),’ said Anwar Hussein, co-founder of CrickFlix.
The collection contained 23 artifacts of world cricket, including the official souvenirs and team autographs from India’s maiden voyage to England in 1932, which sold for $14,500 ( 1,088,080) and $14,000 ( 1,050,560). The auction burner also saw the Don Brandman-signed NFT stamp selling for $26,600 ( 1,996.064).
Lata Mangeshkar’s concert recording for the 1983 World Cup winning team was purchased for $21,000 ( 1,575,840), while Balasaheb Thackeray’s cartoons and autographs of India’s first Pakistan tour in 1952 were auctioned for $15,000 ( 1,125,600).
The digital rights to India’s first-ever Test Captain CK Naiyudus collection, including his original bank account book and passport, sold for $7,500 ( 562,800) and $9,800 ( 735,392 respectively).
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswamis 2017 World Cup semifinal jersey took out $10,000 ( 750,400). It was also the first-ever NFT in women’s cricket, the company said.
It will be a unique, exciting and satisfying experience for the fans to enjoy not only financial benefits but also to experience top sporting moments around the world. This partnership sets a new benchmark in future NFT auctions,” said Raghav Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Fanatic Sports, a sports ticket and hospitality company.
