Moyuka Uchijima: 25k ITF singles title in India, training in the top 100 and tennis in Japan





Winning her first $25,000 Womens ITF singles title is the best Christmas present she could have, said Japanese tennis player Moyuka Uchijima.

On Saturday, 20-year-old Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia defeated 6-2, 7-5 in the singles final of the 20th edition of the NECC Deccan $25,000 Womens ITF Championships. “This is my first 25k win. It was one of my goals for the year and I made it this week. I am very happy with my performance and I did what I had to do on the field. I had a good practice year before the games and that has come to fruition in this tournament, Uchijima said. On the tennis courts of Deccan Gymkhana, Uchijima won the first set 6-2, just like her previous matches during the tournament. Although she continued her pass with a 5-3 lead in the second set, a double error and a break point in the tenth equalized Marcinkevica. I knew she is a very tough opponent and it was going to be tough. I was leading 5-2, but then she managed to get to 5 all, and I’m glad I finished it in the second set, Uchijima said. With junior Sara Saito winning two back-to-back ITF junior events earlier in December, Uchijima capped the hat-trick for Japan with her win. In doubles, Japan had to settle for second place as Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine claimed the title in doubles by beating Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda 6-0, 2-6, 10-5.

Uchijima, who started playing tennis on her father’s corporate courts at the age of nine, now rallies with Zheng Saisai (79) from China, Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas (101) and Magda Linette (57) from Poland at the Star River Academy, Guangzhou. Chinese. Talking about training in Asia rather than Europe like many in the sport, Uchijima feels that being comfortable was important to her. I have tried an academy in Spain, but not all players are suitable for Europe. I play against European girls and I don’t think there is much difference. It depends on whether one feels comfortable with the coach, the academy. I met the team in China and I felt I could improve, and that’s key for me. “Most Japanese players go to tournaments, me too. Only in the juniors I played domestically, but after winning a few tournaments in Japan I wanted to play more ITFs. The trends are changing enormously. Naomi (Osaka) is one of my idols who has reached Grand Slams or WTA matches. Hopefully I can be like her and inspire people like her. Kei Nishikori also showed that Japanese players can be in the top 5-10, Uchijima said. While Uchijima is elated at her recent win, bringing the number of titles for the year to three, her goals for next year have been set. My goal for next year is to make it to Grand Slam qualifier and break the top 200, in May-June and higher than that by the end of the year, she shared.

