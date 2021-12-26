Rangers Equipment Manager Marques Supports in Fight Against Cancer

Marques, who is referred to as “Cass,” is the chief tackle manager for the Rangers and has been with the team since 1993-94, their Stanley Cup championship season. The 53-year-old is one of those essential behind-the-scenes staff that players rely on.

Besides the Rangers players, current and past, Cass is more than a colleague. He is a best friend, a life coach, a role model. He’s family and that makes what he’s going through all the more terrifying for his Rangers family.

Marques has colon cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

“He has that presence that you really notice when he’s not there,” Zibanejad said. “I think it’s even more so when you know why. Obviously, every time that happens, he’s on our minds and you think about him even more. It’s weird. You talk about the behind-the-scenes staff, it’s ‘Cass’ He’s the guy who comes up first and not to have him around, to not have that, ‘Good morning’, and a happy guy who stares you in the face and greets you every morning as you come to the rink, it’s quite noticeable.”

Marques has been in and out of the rink this season due to several doctor visits and surgery he had on Nov. 15 to remove much of the left upper lobe of his left lung, where cancer cells were discovered by a CT scan.

He never stopped working, using technology to stay informed when he was lying down after surgery, and his energy and motivation to be on the ice rink and on the couch as soon as the doctors allowed him to.

However, Marques said he distanced himself from the players as best he could, in part because the surgery has left him vulnerable to COVID-19. He spends more time in his office sharpening skates and working on equipment when they’re not around.

“Not having him on the rink every day is different and it’s difficult,” Rangers said Chris Kreider said. “But we know he will be able to beat this and he will fight like hell.”

***

The Rangers’ love and appreciation for Marques was evident when they held their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 21, six days after his surgery.

Zibanejad, Kreider and attackers Alexis Lafreniere, Ryan Reaves, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil and Julien Gauthier All honored Marques by writing his name on their “I Fight For” signs.

“It wasn’t fair that they were trying to make me cry,” Marques said with a laugh.

Kreider and Zibanejad said they each individually decided to go it alone.

“There was no discussion,” Kreider said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, we’re all going to do this.’ It just goes to show how much he means to everyone as a person. He treats everyone the same whether you’ve been here a long time or you’re a young kid who just walked in. He’s the kind of person you want to work with, you want to fight, what you want to spend time with. He’s one of the best people you’ll ever meet.”

Love spread across the NHL.

Former Rangers Striker Pavel Buchnevich held up the “I Fight For” placard honoring Marques during St. Louis Blues Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 22. Buchnevich was traded from the Rangers to the Blues on July 23.

Ryan McDonagh, a Tampa Bay Lightning defender and former Rangers captain, did the same during Lightning Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 21.

“Cass was my first equipment coach in the NHL and set the bar high when it comes to treating players and respecting everyone he works with,” McDonagh said in a text message. “He goes out of his way to help you with everything both on and off the ice. I pray for him and wish him a healthy and speedy recovery.”

Marques said he was blown away by the support.

“The reason I didn’t expect it is because everyone has someone in their life who is fighting cancer especially,” Marques said. “Every player has someone, a grandmother or a father, maybe a brother or sister who goes through this.”

Marques added that he didn’t realize he is one of those special people to the players who know him.

“Cass, with his experience with young players, has a huge impact on who they become as people,” Kreider said. “He is universally loved, but he is also universally respected for the way he behaves and carries himself. People really look up to him, as they should. he does on a daily basis from an equipment standpoint in terms of shaping young men.

“He’s a very humble man, I don’t think he would take credit for that, but I personally know things he shared with me and things I learned from him.” [that] really helped me become the man I have become. ‘Cass’ is a huge part of our culture. He means everything to this group. He is an institution.”

***

Cancer cells were originally discovered through a colonoscopy Marques had in the spring of 2018, a month after his father died of colon cancer. The cancers were not a genetic match, Marques said, just a coincidence in location and timing.

“Stunned,” he said to describe his reaction at the time.

Marques had a carci-embryonic antigen (CEA) blood test after the discovery and his count was normal, leading his doctors to determine he would be cancer-free once they removed a foot of his colon that was infected.

There was one warning; Marques said his doctors warned him that there was a five percent chance a cancer cell had escaped from the intestinal wall and entered his system.

“I was the lucky winner, I think,” said Marques.

He did his annual colonoscopy last August when his doctor also performed the same CEA blood test, although it was not considered necessary.

This time, his numbers were high, more than double what’s considered the upper limit of normal, Marques said.

A CT scan revealed that the colon cancer had spread to his left lung. A biopsy confirmed it and a positron emission tomography (PET) scan determined it was isolated in the upper lobe.

He had surgery 10 days later and chemotherapy treatments began last week.

His prognosis is good, his outlook is positive and his message is clear.

“I was 50 when I did a colonoscopy, when they recommended you do it,” Marques said. “Now it’s 45. It’s really not a big deal. Everyone should start doing this. You have a great 45 minute nap, and you wake up and it can drastically change your life.”