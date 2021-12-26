Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Young co-stars talk about their experience with him | bollywood

Actor Salman Khan’s rapport with kids is well known – they absolutely adore him and try to match his cool dude mannerisms too. On the occasion of his 56th birthday, we chat with three of his then-young co-stars about what it was like working with their Uncle Salman:

ALI HAJI (played Rohan in Partner, 2007)

Honestly had the best experience of my life with Uncle Salman.. Partner’s shoot never felt like a shoot and more like a joyride. One was constantly surrounded by Salman Khan, Govinda and David Dhawan who are legends. Salman’s uncle is such a cheerful person to be around, always so positive. Every one-liner in my character’s movie was because of him. Before the take he said yel bolna, and you trust him. Many months later you see people on the big screen laughing about it, it was his touch. That relationship lasted when he took me to his farm, introduced me to his cousins, and we became friends. He treated my family as his own. He also let me sit on his boke during our filming, took me through the streets of Mumbai to a toy store and bought the bike you see me riding in Partner.

HARSHAALI MALHOTRA (played Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015)

It was such a good experience working with Salman’s uncle, we had so much fun. I don’t remember the first time I met him, but I do remember telling him during our first meeting that I want to be a superstar like you. He gave me many gifts. Meri ek baar tabiyaar kharab ho gayi thi so he tipped me Ek actor ko nahi dikhana chahiye ki unki tabiyat kharab hai We all kept laughing because he would stay funny. He would take me to play table tennis and ATV rides. Now he’s very busy, so I can’t talk to him much. I would definitely like to work with him again. My mother told me that maybe Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 will be made, I would like to be a part of it with Uncle Salman. I wish him every year on his birthday, sometimes he can talk, sometimes not. He asks me padhaai kaisi chal rahi hai. The reason I didn’t take up more projects after Bajrangi Bhaijaan is because Salman’s uncle said not to play small roles, so I’m waiting for good roles.

SANA SAEED (played as Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998)

I remember having a lot of fun doing my scenes with him in Kucb Kuch Hota Hai playing little Anjali and he played Aman Mehra. He was always super nice and so playful. I enjoyed a lot. His energy was just amazing. I had the chance to work with him again for a while, on the set of Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, but I haven’t met him in person since.