Jaguars interested in interviewing Byron Leftwich, Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson for HC position





After firing Urban Meyer after just 13 games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are up front looking for their next head coach. With the NFL’s new rules allowing clubs to begin interviewing candidates on Tuesday, December 28, the Jags can begin their quest in earnest this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday NFL GameDay Morning that the initial list of candidates interested in interviewing the Jags includes Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson. Leftwich, the former 2003 first-round roster of Jaguars, has ties to Jacksonville from his playing days. The OC is expected to be a good candidate this year after helping lead a Bucs offense entering Week 16 as first in the NFL in terms of scoring. A burgeoning coaching candidate, Leftwich got his start under Bruce Arians in Arizona before following him to Tampa in 2019 as the full-time OC. Arians has written unending glowing praise for Leftwich, who calls the game and has autonomy in the attack. With a young signalman Trevor Lawrence at the helm, Leftwich’s experience as a player and coach could be something the Jags could see as an ideal combination in their next head coach. Caldwell has a wealth of coaching experience, including quickly turning a struggling Lions team into a playoff squad in his freshman year in Detroit. The 66-year-old is well respected by players and in coaching circles. If a revamped culture is owner Shad Khan’s primary goal after the Meyer debacle, Caldwell could be the pick. He won two Super Bowls as an assistant and helped the Colts win the AFC Championship in his first season. The aides would be key for Caldwell in Jacksonville. Working with two former No. 1 rosters in Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford, Caldwell’s experience and respectability would make him an intriguing option in Jacksonville. Pederson owns a Super Bowl championship as a player and coach. His work with QBs, including Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, inspires optimism that he would make a good pair with Lawrence. Pederson helped Philly win its first Super Bowl and advanced to the postseason in three of his five seasons in the lead. Pederson, an offensive spirit with a .541 win rate in his career, knows what it’s like to pick up the shards of a franchise after a former college coach in the NFL was bombed – he replaced Chip Kelly in Philly. The ending wasn’t pretty in Philly, but there’s no question Pederson can coach winning football. It’s clear from the first names that the Jags want an offensive spirit to pair with Lawrence, which makes perfect sense. The former No. 1 overall pick was hailed as a franchise-changing prospect. He is the main reason Meyer took the job. Finding a coach who matches the QB is the most important part of Khan’s next decision.

