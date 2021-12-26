England cricket capitulations have gone from car crash to commonplace | England cricket team

typical: Christmas Eve, you turn on the television and it’s another bloody replay. Though in fairness to England, you can go through the dental records from their last Ashes capitulation and you may be able to identify a few distinguishing features. And above all, the defining quality of their Melbourne Boxing Day fiasco was the sense of hopelessness and predestination: of a team and a generation whose storyline has finally dried up.

There was a time when the collapse of England had a kind of fascinating car accident. Today, on the other hand, they feel strangely banal: annoying, too familiar, predictable, like a recurring nightmare. The openers disappear early. Joe Root does something pointless and provocative. Suddenly you’re back at your old school. Someone in the middle order plays a stupid shot. You turn over the exam paper, but there’s nothing on it.

The No 9 hits a cheeky 25. Suddenly you realize you’re completely naked. James Anderson walks off the field, nothing doesn’t matter. You wake up breathless and more tired than when you went to bed.

It takes a little effort to make your biggest encounter of all feel like a banal inconsistency, but somehow this England managed it. Has a live series ever felt more dead? Have two theoretically well-matched teams (just look at the world rankings; Australia and England are only one point apart) ever caused such a disastrous mismatch? Has an English middle class ever played three worse shots than Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow on the first afternoon of the Third Test? Perhaps. Maybe not.

There were certainly few expectations when Root left shortly after lunch to leave England for four o’clock, a familiar dilemma. But when Stokes and Bairstow launched a stormy counterattack, other futures briefly presented themselves. Twenty-eight runs came in the seven overs for the drinks, including a huge six from Stokes off Nathan Lyon.

Suddenly an opening. The ball was aging. England were a good, solid hour away from rebalancing the game.

At that point, Cameron Green returned to attack, hung the ball outside the stump, collected dots and challenged Stokes to play the big shot.

Lyon threw very straight with a tight field to the side of the leg, accumulating dots, and challenged Bairstow to play the big shot. Six overs cost just five runs.

Has a plan ever been simpler or more transparent? In a sense, those next few overs were England’s last years in the microcosm. You hit a hard spot, and you endure or you flip and do the bad. And in the last four or five years, England has essentially turned bad doing into a kind of performing arts.

Stokes had tried a few overs earlier to cut Green over the briefs and narrowly escaped. Hey, why don’t you try again? After meekly sending the ball into the trench, Buttler arrived and immediately seemed to lose heart. His second ball bounced back and bounced off his stumps.

Mitchell Starc got one to jump off a length. Pat Cummins let one die a little. And so, in the last over for tea, with the score 128 for five and Mark Wood the next man, Buttler hit the ejection seat.

Nathan Lyon watches in amusement after he fires Jos Buttler. Photo: Joel Carrett/EPA

It was a terrible shot. It would have been a terrible shot even if he nailed Lyon in front of six in the crowd. It was the shot you play when your conscious brain is too tired to calculate the complicated logistics of staying inside, and the id just takes over. It was the shot of a man out of shape and out of rhythm, who in fatigue and despair had convinced himself that with one sweet touch he could regain his shape and rhythm.

At the very least, Bairstow had an excuse for tail hitting, but by trying to cut a ball from Starc that sat on a leg stump, he too earns his share of shame.

There is a theory that these are just bad players, who have proven it over time over time. But talent is a dynamic thing. Success is not a straight line. Players improve and learn and edify and fall back and there is nothing inevitable about it. On talent alone, StokesBairstow-Buttler could have been one of the all-time top middle-class players in England. An axis on which an entire era could have built.

Given their defined roles in a confident team, they almost won a World Cup final on their own. Instead, this series feels like the end of the road for them as a trio.

Chased down the field and hounded with the bat, Buttler seems in dire need of a break, maybe even a permanent one. Stokes looks physically and mentally undercooked. Bairstow is definitely on the last of his last chances. All three are over 30 and closer to the end than the beginning. And for all they’ve accomplished with a cue ball, with a red ball, the sense of loss is inescapable: a promise broken, three pristine talents misused, mismanaged and abandoned.