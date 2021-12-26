ECU football is best practice of the season in Washington DC, players have fun swapping jerseys on Christmas Day





GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) — ECU football draws another day closer to their big Military Bowl game, our Eric Gullickson has been following the Pirates and has a report from Christmas practice. ECU Football held its last full practice of the season on Saturday morning, Christmas morning, here at Saint Johns College High School in Washington DC. The Pirates called their two practices here in the nation’s capital one of the best they’ve had this season. :Everyone is fair, we are fine-tuning everything, everyone is motivated, everyone is communicating great at all levels, says ECU senior linebacker Myles Berry. We were really moving, we looked really fresh, we looked really fresh, great energy, just really happy with the way the kids are practicing here, says ECU head coach Mike Houston, I think they’re doing a great job done in preparation for this competition. It wasn’t all business, though. They had a jersey swap for training. The defense wears the offensive jerseys. An idea that Keaton (Mitchell) came up with. Came back into the corner in the linebacker locker there and was like change jerseys, says ECU All-American cornerback Jaquan McMillian. Something different for the last workout of the year, Berry says. It was cool just swapping with the guys because the defense was purple all year. So being insulting, wearing white for a change was cool. Even the quarterback who switches with his wide receiver. Tyler Snead really took it to heart to be QB1. Holton Ahlers done shrunken. However, I felt very comfortable in the pocket today, says Tyler Snead, a wide-ECU receiver, wearing Holton Ahler’s red #12 practice jersey. The o-line did a great job. I had enough time to take the correct readings and find the open receivers. They did their job by catching and playing the ball. Someone put Holton in the dryer. They work when they have to work. They have fun when they’re around each other, Houston says. It really is such a fun group to coach. We are very lucky to have them. We’ll have more on the Pirates activity this weekend and hear from Coach Houston on WITN News Sunday night. Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

