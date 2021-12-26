Watch: Tennis star Sania Mirza promotes sustainability at Expo 2020 Dubai







Sania Mirza addresses guests at India Pavilion event on Sunday at Expo 2020 Dubai

Image credit: included

Dubai: Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza called on people in Dubai on Sunday to take small steps for the environment, such as recycling, sharing cars, walking and choosing single-use plastic. Speaking at an India Pavilion event at Expo 2020 Dubai, organized to promote the green initiatives of the Mumbai-based Bhamla Foundation, Mirza said that caring for the environment starts with small steps that ultimately make a huge difference. Mirza joined renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra for the foundation’s announcement of the Urban Forests and Climate Change Project, which was founded by Asif Bhamla. Reveal the project After participating in a sapling ceremony with India’s Consul General in Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri (who is also Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai), and Mohammad Sarhan, Vice President, India and Nepal, Emirates Airline Mirza unveiled the project, with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador. Sania Mirza (left) participates in a sapling ceremony in the India Pavilion

In her speech, Mirza said it does not require a huge personal effort to care for the environment and reduce pollution. I mean, they’re very simple and basic things that we don’t normally think about. But if we really put in the effort, it would make a huge difference as a whole. I am very excited and honored to be a part of this opportunity and also to be a part of this movement because I think it is very important to speak up about this and try to get as much attention as possible, she added. . A mother’s care Mirza, 35, who lives in Dubai with her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, and their three-year-old son Izhaan, said: Now that I am a mother, I am naturally concerned about the future of children and the future of my child. And of course I want him to breathe cleaner air. I want him to have a better life, a better lifestyle; a cleaner lifestyle and I think this is the only way forward. A long-time supporter of the environmental campaigns organized by the Bhamla Foundation, Malhotra reiterated the need to make conscious efforts to protect the environment by reducing paper consumption and wastage of fabric. The environment is ultimately what we breathe and live in and we all need to be aware of it, he said. Our common house dr. Puri said the unprecedented crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize even more that we share the planet that is our common home, that is a shared home and that we are all dependent on each other. Either we’re all safe, or we’re all doing it right, or none of us can be safe. (from left) Dr. Aman Puri, Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza at the event on Sunday

Image credit: included

He added: That’s the message I think we need to get across in terms of environmental conservation. And we need to turn this crisis into an opportunity where we get the countries to work together more, where we get the communities to work together more, so that we can find new ways and means to care for our environment. Hundreds of start-ups He said India Pavilion has introduced many start-ups that make a sustainable contribution to the world. Over the six-month period, we will bring in more than 500 start-ups, some of whom will bring amazing ideas in energy and environmental conservation. dr. Puri added that environmental conservation has been a part of Indian culture. In India we use the term mother nature which reflects the deep bond we have with nature and of course it is also anchored in the [Indian] Constitution. Article 51 AG says that it is the duty of every citizen to care for and improve the environment. So I think it shows our intentions very clearly. At the COP26, [Indian] Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly set out India’s vision of how India would contribute to this global well-being and of course the whole world had to take note that India is speaking and what is very important is that the Government of India and India as a country will contribute as we are home to 18 percent of the world’s population. Supporting forests and sustainability Meanwhile, Sarhan highlighted how Emirates has tried to reduce its carbon footprint by adopting several eco-friendly measures and promoting sustainability in the airline industry. He said the airline also supports global wildlife organizations to protect the wildlife. Bhamla said he had not found a bigger platform than the Expo to promote the messages of environmental protection. The Expo itself promotes sustainability in several ways, he emphasized. When it comes to the environment, the young people have shown tremendous concern about recreating a sustainable and pollution-free planet. Guests during the unveiling of the project at the India Pavilion

Image credit: included

The Foundation’s campaign aims to create man-made urban forests amid concrete jungles and promote the culture of sustainability to mitigate climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/expo-2020/watch-tennis-star-sania-mirza-promotes-sustainability-at-expo-2020-dubai-1.84616412 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos