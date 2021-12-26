Hockey Community Responds to Another IIHF Women’s World Championship Cancellation





The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) headquarters is pictured on February 27, 2009 in … [+] Zurich. The 73rd Ice Hockey World Championships will be held between April 24 and May 10, 2009 in Zurich and Bern, Switzerland. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit must read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for hockey fans! The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) hosts the Men’s World Juniors on the first day of Kwanzaa every year and it’s a great way to see rising stars. Well, rising stars in the men’s game. While the men’s World Juniors will drop the puck without a hitch, the IIHF announced it would cancel all January tournaments, including the women’s U18 tournament. This is the second year that the women’s World Juniors equivalent has been hit by COVID with no plans to reschedule. Following the recommendation of the IIHF Medical Committee due to recent developments in the global epidemiological situation of COVID-19 and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the IIHF Council has decided to cancel all IIHF tournaments scheduled for January 2022, the federation said: in the Dec. 24 issue. The statement continued: Due to obligations in the competition within Sweden during possible postponement dates, it has been determined that it will not be possible to move the U18 women to a later date. All other tournaments mentioned above will not be postponed. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

MORE FROM FORBESMedals are finally on the line at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to affect sports and society, postponements, adjustments and yes, cancellations are expected. That said, some within the hockey community are wondering why men’s tournaments are disproportionately untouched? Players, media members and fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment. Furthermore, at the time of publishing this article, a Change.Org petition has more than 13,000 signatures. Let’s message the IIHF back: we care, we see the hours players spend in gyms and on the ice, we support women in sport, and we want the 2021 U18 Women’s Championship to be set, petitioner Lori wrote bulging. Tell the IIHF and IIHF president, Luc Tardif, to move the Women’s U18 World Championships and allow the players to play in one of the most important hockey events of the year. The Ontario Womens Hockey Association has offered to host a rescheduled U18 Womens Worlds via Twitter. OWHA would like to act to host the U18 Womens World Championship to ensure the players are supported. We are committed to working with the IIHF and Hockey Canada and federations on timing and safety. Hockey Hall of Famer and active health professional Hayley Wickeheiser is among the voices speaking out about the financial implications of the decision. Nothing to do with safety, if they can make it to the (World Juniors), Wickeheiser tweeted. Where there is a will, there is always a way. I doubt the will. Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini had a different view. Anyway, the cancellation is as of now. The IIHF has not responded to OWHA’s offer, and neither has Hockey Canada. What do you think of the decision to go ahead with the Men’s Junior World Cup, but not the Women’s U18 Tournament?

