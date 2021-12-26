The Ashes: England must maintain a positive batting approach, says Rob Key | Cricket News

“I will be outnumbered, but I believe the answer can’t just be to let the ball better and block the life out of it”; Rob Key has called on England to maintain a positive batting approach in their second innings, after another batting slump in the third Ashes Test







Joe Root played fluently, but fell just after reaching his half-century in Melbourne

Rob Key has urged England’s beating batters to fight and play positive despite a poor start to the third Ashes Test.

Joe Root’s side skidded for 185 on the first day of the Boxing Day test in Melbourne before Australia went to 61-1 by stumps, further diminishing England’s already dim hopes of getting the urn back.

The manner in which some of the more experienced players, including Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, were fired has also sparked criticism, but Key believes they should maintain a positive look-at-score mentality when entering their game. second innings.

“It’s very difficult for England,” he told Sky Sports. “Joe Root is a great player because he is positive and the answer always seems to be ‘you better leave’, but at the end of the day when you get a start you just have to go ahead and get a big score.

“He will know that better than anyone and no one will be more disappointed that he didn’t than he.

“I will be outnumbered, but I think the answer can’t just be to let the ball better and block the life out of it. I think England’s line-up has to be pretty strong with that.”

“They need to do better but if you think you can go to Australia and win an Ashes series or get it back by defending your way to it then I’m sorry but it’s going to be a slow death.

Angus Fraser says England's mid-ranking failure to get a decent score was a major disappointment in the third Ashes test

“A lot of people got carried away when Jos hit for 200 balls, thinking that’s great. Test cricket. Really? He got 20 and lost. Losing is losing, whether you do it with one ball left or a day.

“Go out and try to be great. Courage is really about risking failure, looking bad, and being scrutinized for trying to do something extraordinary.”

Another miserable day for England began when Root lost the toss and Australia chose to bowl first on a green-tinted surface at the MCG, a decision that only served to make up for the tourists’ mistake at the toss in the series opener. to emphasize.

That meant the recalled Zak Crawley, some three months after his last competitive appearance, was pitted against returning Pat Cummins, the number 1 ranked Test bowler in the world, in the toughest conditions.

“The first thing is you knew there was nothing more certain than the fact that England would lose that pitch — you could have staked your life against a jam donut on it,” Key said.

“So they were sent with Zak Crawley, who has played very little cricket in recent months, and Haseeb Hameed against Pat Cummins and it was on the wall.

“It’s a team without confidence against a team that is full of it, which is not a recipe for a good day.

Zak Crawley was sacked for 12 years on his return to England

“There is a big difference between the nets and a test match in the MCG, one of the iconic test venues in the world of cricket. It was always going to be difficult.

“I believe people like Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence wanted to play in the Lions game, but the English management missed their chance to get playing time and it hasn’t made it any easier for someone like Zak.

“Looking back, it doesn’t say you haven’t played for three months, runs are your only currency. It’s very similar to a situation I had years ago, I played for England in the summer and then got locked out and then I had to bat in the New Year’s Test in Cape Town, when I hadn’t beaten in a good match for six months.

“It’s very difficult, but twenty years later, nobody comes to me and says, ‘You were a little tired of it.’ “In the end you have to go out and score points. I’m sure Zak would be better off spending half an hour in the fold than if he hadn’t.”