Boston College football season ends as Military Bowl vs. East Carolina canceled due to COVID-19 issues

But Boston College said it has lost more than 40 players due to COVID-19-related issues and injuries and the Eagles have chosen to withdraw from the game as a result.

The Eagles (6-6, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Pirates (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) were scheduled to meet Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues, bowl organizers announced on Sunday.

This is not the way we wanted to end this season, said BC coach Jeff Hafley. We just don’t have enough players to play a game safely. My heart goes out to our seniors who don’t get a last chance to wear a BC shirt and I can’t thank them enough for all the contributions they have made to our program.

This is the latest in a series of unfortunate bowl game developments for the Eagles.

The 2018 First Responder Bowl was canceled due to lightning. The 2019 Birmingham Bowl was postponed due to lightning before the Eagles lost to Cincinnati. BC then chose to skip a bowling match last year due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Eagles initially chose to play in their own game this season. They arrived early in the area and visited the Museum of African American History, among other things. They missed Christmas with their families on Saturday and learned on Sunday that the match would be canceled.

We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our top priority, said BC athletic director Pat Kraft.

East Carolina shared an update on Twitter Sunday, in which ECU head coach Mike Houston called it painful to digest, and athletic director Jon Gilbert echoed those thoughts.

Boston College AD Pat Kraft and I have been in touch for the past two days, and he called me recently to inform me that the Eagles would not be able to compete in the Military Bowl because of COVID-19, Gilbert said. We are of course very disappointed that we cannot play in the game.

The Fenway Bowl between Southern Methodist and Virginia, scheduled for Wednesday, was also canceled on Sunday due to concerns over COVID.

