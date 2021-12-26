Garcia-Nieto looks to lead men’s tennis to conference championship





Taking your whole life in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and moving to the US to get a degree and play tennis isn’t the easiest thing to do. But this is exactly what Gonzalo Garcia-Nieto did in the fifth year. Once you get to a certain level where you get out of high school, you have to decide whether you want to keep doing that sport and try to go professional or get a college degree, Garcia-Nieto said. It’s very hard to do both things at the same time [in Spain], so I thought America was the perfect place for me,” said Garcia-Nieto. While it may sound difficult to move halfway around the world, it was easy compared to what he’s been through since moving to the United States. A transfer from Tennessee Tech, a back injury with surgery and a pandemic later, he’s happy to be with Lipscomb. Whenever we qualified for that extra year, I knew I wanted to come back [to Lipscomb to play tennis]said Garcia-Nieto. Just before COVID hit, the men’s tennis team was on track to win the conference tournament. The start of season 9-1 was the best starting record in the history of the program. I believe as a team we have unfinished business. My first goal when I came here from Tennessee Tech was to win the conference tournament in Lipscomb, said Garcia-Nieto. He has now had two seasons with Lipscomb and is entering his third season. Carlos Salas, a teammate, friend and fellow resident of Barcelona, ​​Spain, praised Garcia-Nieto. We didn’t get along very well at the beginning, but in the second semester we started getting along and hanging out, I think he understands me better, Salas said. At the moment he is very noisy in the training sessions. You can hear him from across the campus. We know he’s there [because of that] and he helps us a lot on the field, Salas said. As for himself, he’s looking forward to his last tennis season with Lipscomb, hoping for a conference tournament championship. I want Lipscomb to win and I believe the only way to do that is to work hard and lead by example to the younger players, said Garcia-Nieto. The men will begin their tennis season at home against Butler University on January 22. Photo Courtesy of Lipscomb Athletics

