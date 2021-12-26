Kendall Tennis Club Has Received More Than $250,000 In Funding For A Sixth Tennis Court | Camden Harbor Courier





news, local news, tennis, kendall tennis club, lauriton tennis club, bonny hills tennis club, port macquarie, camden haven, leslie williams Kendall Tennis Club has received more than $250,000 in funding to keep up with the burgeoning player base of more than 100 junior members in the Camden Haven. Financing for a sixth lane, two pickle balls and a batting wall was announced on December 16 by Port Macquarie member Leslie Williams at the club. The new facilities are part of a fifth phase upgrade of the Kendall Tennis Club’s 480 members that is expected to cost more than $327,000. The club will contribute $77,000 of its own funding. Club president Wendy Hudson said the funding has been in the works for more than a decade and would help increase league competition for junior players. The upgrade will coincide with the opening of the fifth club court in February and full construction of the sixth hard court is expected to be completed before the end of 2022, she said. Hudson said it would also support the growth of pickleball at the club, which has grown to about 40 players. The emerging paddleball sport combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis for mostly older players. The club also held its first-ever pickleball tournament with David Lowe, Margaret Lamb and Wendy Edgington as winners of the 2021 Spring Night Pickleball competition. In a separate funding announcement earlier this month, Bonny Hills Tennis Club received $82,194 for parking lot repairs and a club upgrade, while Laurieton Tennis Club received $84,690 to upgrade tennis courts and lighting. Kendall Tennis Club was also announced earlier this year as a finalist for most outstanding league and country club at the Tennis NSW Awards in 2021. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rob.dougherty/d18805dc-c58b-4118-9aca-681c43127381.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Kendall Tennis Club has received more than $250,000 in funding to keep up with the burgeoning player base of more than 100 junior members in the Camden Haven. Port Macquarie member Leslie Williams announced funding for a sixth court, two pickle ball courts and a batting wall at the club on December 16. The new facilities are part of a fifth phase upgrade of the 480-member Kendall Tennis Club that is expected to cost more than $327,000. The club will contribute $77,000 of its own funding. Club president Wendy Hudson said the funding has been in the works for more than a decade and would help increase league competition for junior players. The upgrade will coincide with the opening of the fifth club court in February and full construction of the sixth hard court is expected to be completed before the end of 2022, she said. Hudson said it would also support the growth of pickleball at the club, which has grown to about 40 players. The emerging paddleball sport combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis for mostly older players. The club also held its first-ever pickleball tournament with David Lowe, Margaret Lamb and Wendy Edgington as winners of the 2021 Spring Night Pickleball competition. In a separate funding announcement earlier this month, Bonny Hills Tennis Club received $82,194 for parking lot repairs and a club upgrade, while Laurieton Tennis Club received $84,690 to upgrade tennis courts and lighting. Kendall Tennis Club was also announced earlier this year as a finalist for most outstanding league and country club at the Tennis NSW Awards in 2021.

