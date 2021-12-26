Cricket: Cricket Australia goes to police over leaked recording





If the reports are proven, the leaked audio would reveal serious security flaws within Cricket Australia’s anti-corruption unit. Photo / Getty

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has confirmed the organization reported an alleged security breach to Victoria Police after a confidential recording was leaked to the media. The Sunday Age revealed it had obtained audio of a telephone conversation between former CA head of integrity Sean Carroll and a woman who described herself as a “high-class escort”. In the recording, which was sent anonymously to the paper by someone who claimed to be a former CA employee, the pair reportedly discussed the alleged cocaine use and sexual activities of an unidentified former cricketer. According to the report, the conversation took place several years ago. If the reports are proven, the leaked audio would reveal serious security flaws within CA’s anti-corruption unit. Speaking to reporters from the MCG on Sunday morning, Mr Hockley described the allegations surrounding the well-known cricketer’s behavior off the pitch as “baseless”. “I saw the article this morning. Those reports are unsubstantiated,” said Mr Hockley. “They are historical. Stealing confidential information is a crime. “We reported it and are getting help from [Victoria] Law enforcement. “It is very important that people can contact our Integrity Line in full confidence that it will be kept safe. Related articles “Certainly our processes, we regularly review them to make sure they are absolute best practice.” In a separate incident earlier this year, former Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine resigned as Test captain after historic text messages with a former Cricket Tasmania staffer were leaked to the media. Paine was not sanctioned by CA for the sexting saga because the gauntlet had not violated the organization’s code of conduct. Australian navigator Pat Cummins replaced Paine as test captain ahead of the 2021/22 Ashes series. When Paine decided to retire from cricket indefinitely earlier this month, South Australia’s Alex Carey replaced him as Test wicket-keeper.

