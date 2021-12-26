Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens 41-21 in Week 16, NFL





And Higgins had a monstrous 129 yards on seven catches for his fourth 100-yard game in the past five weeks. The Bengals went up 10-7 when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor matched the aggressiveness of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and went for it on fourth and one and was rewarded with running back Mixon’s lingering one-yard touchdown behind center Trey Hopkins with still 27 seconds to go . That came in one fell swoop after Mixon was stoned on the third goal of the 1. Mixon’s 13th rushing touchdown (two behind Ickey Woods’ club record) was made possible by Chase’s hellish 17-yard grab on the sideline on third and two that put the ball on the Ravens 3, despite Chuck Clark’s big hit. Also on the drive, the Ravens lost their most experienced cornerback when Anthony Averett was sent off and Burrow wasted no time taking advantage of the next possession. The Ravens seemed to blow off the blitz and fell into a zone and Boyd flipped the DB in the slot and was all alone when Burrow dropped a dime down the hem and a week after catching a 56-yard touchdown to win , Boyd made this one a 68-yard touchdown with the help of Mixon’s block as he flipped into the end zone for a 17-7 lead. It was Burrow’s NFL-leading 12th touchdown pass from at least 20 yards in the air and signaled that another Joe Show was underway, just 1:42 in the second quarter. Burrow must have enraged Martindale over the next possession after Boyd deeply burned him. Burrow threw 20 yarders across the center each to Higgins and Chase when Chase broke AJ Green’s record by going past 1,057 yards. Then Burrow found Mixon in the flat and he froze cornerback Tavon Austin long enough to knock him back into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown that made it 24-7 with 7:03 left and Burrow was blowing the Ravens again. a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on 13 of 15 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. But the defense of Bengal could not solve Johnson, even though he appeared in Baltimore ten days ago. After rising 24-7, they had a chance to bury the Ravens on a third-and-12 of the Ravens 8. But James Proche II came loose across the center for a 16-yard win. Then on third and 13, cornerback Mike Hilton and linebacker Germaine Pratt were unable to complete a tackle on Tylan Wallace’s second catch of the season that turned into an 18-yarder. Then they lost a 1,000-yard tight end to a 287-yarder on the third and 10 who set up a touchdown that took it to 24-14 with a 1:38 left in the half. It turned out there was plenty of time for Burrow. When starting defensive lineman Cam Sample (hamstring) went out for good early in the game, they were only one behind starters Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Noah Spence, who was on the practice squad all season, got a lot of work in his Bengals debut.

