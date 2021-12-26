Sports
3 Best QB Options for Huskers in Transfer Portal
Nebraska football has mined the transfer portal for a new starting quarterback and here are the top three options available.
Heading into the 2022 Nebraska football season, head coach Scott Frost had made some big changes. He has a new offensive coordinator and basically a brand new attack staff.
Frost and Nebraska Football will also have a new starting quarterback in 2022. Adrian Martinez has moved to Kansas state and the Huskers are looking to the transfer portal to find their own quarterback to at least compete for the runway in 2022.
At the moment, the Huskers have Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg both on scholarship, as well as 2022 signatory Richard Torres. Smothers started the last game against Iowa and played well every now and then before making some crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter of a loss.
Both Frost and new Pitt OC Mark Whipple have expressed confidence in the current crop of quarterbacks, but there’s no question that Nebraska Football wants a transfer, and here are three top options for the Huskers on the transfer portal.
3. Zach Calzada, Texas A&M Transfer
Calzada started most of the season for Texas A&M after an injury to starting quarterback Haynes King. The Aggies added Max Johnson through the transfer portal and a five star freshman is also coming in so the writing was on the wall.
Calzada, a three-star six-foot quarterback, is more of a passing quarterback, completing just 56 percent of his throws last season. He had 17 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions.
And, of course, he led the Aggies to a win over Alabama. But he never found consistency and he would be a decent guy to bring in as a league, but he’s not a surefire starter for Nebraska football in my book next season if he moves to Lincoln.
