New dawn for Indian hockey





A bronze medal was good enough to write a gold chapter in Indian hockey, which has long been desperate for a revival as the Indian men’s and women’s teams at the Tokyo Games put on an inspiring show that will last for a long time to come. be remembered. A historic bronze show by the men’s team and an outstanding fourth place for the women’s team revived the game that was in danger of being forgotten. Despite all the opportunities and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian men’s team ushered in a new dawn in 2021 by ending 41 years of waiting for a medal in the Olympics, a podium it possessed in its glorious past . The women’s team narrowly missed a historic bronze, but the best-ever performance on the showpiece made it even more memorable for fans who feel emotionally connected to the game. The players were limited to a bio-bubble at the SAI Center in Bengaluru in 2020, but the year 2021 started on a rosy note as the Indian men’s team battled hard against Germany and Great Britain to finish the four-match European tour close with two wins and as many draws. The upward movement continued as India continued its undefeated streak on the Argentina tour, beating the 2016 Olympic champion twice and drawing the same number in four exhibition matches. The team also won against the The Lions in the two-match FIH Pro League tie to set the momentum for what turned out to be a turning point for Indian hockey. Next came the main event for the eight-time winner, the Tokyo Olympics, where India finished second in the group stage, winning four of the five matches. The Manpreet-led team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals before losing 2-5 to Belgium in the final four rounds. However, India made a remarkable comeback, taking a 5-4 win over Germany to secure the much-needed bronze medal. Sweep the prices Thanks to their historic Olympic campaign, the Indians won the 2021 FIH Hockey Star Awards and won all categories, causing a bit of controversy with Olympic champion Belgium crying. Harmanpreet Singh was crowned FIH Player of the Year, PR Sreejesh won the Goalkeeper of the Year, Vivek Sagar Prasad won the FIH Rising Star of the Year award for the second consecutive time and India’s head coach Graham Reid was awarded the FIH Coach of the year . Indian players celebrate their win against Australia in the women’s field hockey quarter finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Monday, August 2, 2021. | Photo credit: PTIA Many firsts The Indian women’s hockey team also contributed to the icing on the cake by achieving many firsts in 2021. From a historic fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics to taking the best FIH world ranking ever to the stunning 2021 FIH Hockey Stars Awards in all categories, the past year has been nothing short of a fairytale for the Indian women’s team. The Rani Rampal-led team, which started the Olympic campaign with three defeats, went on to experience arguably one of the biggest setbacks in world hockey with a quarter-final victory over mighty Australia. But coincidentally, the Indian women missed out on an Olympic medal by whisker after losing 1-2 to Argentina in the semi-finals, before falling a 3-4 member heartbreak at the hands of Great Britain in the bronze medal game. medal. But fourth place was more than enough to build the identity of women’s hockey in the country.

