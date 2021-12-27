New Zealand’s top players line up for the prestigious Te Anau tennis event





Kavida Herath/Stuff Sky Lovill will play in front of his home crowd at the Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational on Tuesday.

A coach from Southland will participate as a player in the Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational this week. Former Californian Sky Lovill would love to win in front of his home crowd at the two-day event that kicks off Tuesday in the touristy town. It’s very exciting, a lot of people put in a lot of work to make it [the invitational] happen, said Lovill, 30. He has lived in Te Anau for three and a half years and is Southlands head coach and junior convenor. Lovill travels the county to coach young players. READ MORE:

Lovill’s main interest away from the tennis courts is walking and mountain climbing in Fiordland. I love it. I don’t see myself leaving here anytime soon. The Te Anau Tennis Club is hosting the Invitational and club president Greg Sheppard said he was pleased the event went ahead after being concerned about whether it would happen due to Covid-19 restrictions. We were a little concerned, but the [Governments] traffic light system has worked in our favor. We have one access point, with two employees on it. Everyone will have to show their vaccine passport. If they don’t have it, they won’t come in. Weather permitting, Sheppard thought there could be between 300 and 400 spectators each day. It’s the ninth Invitational. New Zealand No. 1 player Rubin Statham was the favorite to win the title, Sheppard said. This will be his sixth Invitational, he never lost here. Last year, Statham defeated Michael Venus in the final 6-2, 6-3. The full list of players competing this year, with prize money totaling $21,000, including the $8,000 winners, are Rubin Statham, Finn Tearney, Connor Heap, Rob Reynolds, Francisco Mendieta, Alex Klintcharov, Sky Lovill and Corban Crowther .

