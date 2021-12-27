Door-to-door vaccination effort contemplated to arrive at no-pocket reports





Vaccination teams for the coronavirus could go door to door reaching out to those who have not yet received their shots, reports have suggested, in an effort to avert further restrictions.

The Mail on Sunday (MoS) reported that a trial carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be extended across the country as the government tried to hold out against the introduction of new restrictions in England.

New Covid measures came into effect on Boxing Day in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday, with suggestions that a voluntary cut in social contacts before Christmas could help Boris Johnson persuade them to rely on guidance instead of new regulations. Boris Johnson sees vaccination as key to Covid-19 strategy (Paul Edwards/PA) The MoS reported that No. 10 saw reaching out to those who had not yet had their vaccinations as an important way to avert new restrictions. A month-long campaign was launched in late November in the Westgate area of ​​Ipswich, where vaccination rates were low. Public health teams went door to door to allay concerns and provide transportation to vaccination centers. A bus also toured the area offering jabs without an appointment. In Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, community champions have made home visits in areas where vaccination coverage is low. Sources in Downing Street told the MoS the aim was to extend the door-to-door scheme to the rest of the country. It comes as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, is expected to speak with government officials on Boxing Day about the prospect of a Parliament recall to approve any measures before the new year. Sir Lindsay Hoyle to speak with government officials (Jonathan Brady/PA) From Boxing Day, up to six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales. A total of 30 people are allowed for indoor events, 50 people for outdoor events. In public buildings and offices, social distancing of two meters will be required, and nightclubs will close. The rules, effective from 6 a.m., are a revised version of warning level two. In Scotland, major events will have a physical distance of one meter and will be limited to 100 people standing inside, 200 people sitting inside and 500 people outside. A day later, up to three households can meet with a distance of one meter between groups in indoor and outdoor locations such as bars, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms. Table service is also required in places where alcohol is served. Northern Ireland is also introducing restrictions on Boxing Day and December 27, with indoor events no longer allowed and nightclubs closing. Socializing is reduced to three households, while up to six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants. If they come from the same household, ten people are allowed. Only table service will be available. In public buildings and offices, a social distancing rule of two meters applies. It is clear that a Covid O meeting has yet to be scheduled as ministers await further data, but No. 10 did not rule out the possibility of one taking place on Monday. However, it is clear that school closures for January are not being considered. A source close to the Education Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said: The Prime Minister and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open and there is a shared commitment within the government to do so. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is committed to keeping schools open (James Manning/PA) Education is a top priority and school closures are not being considered. Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Backbench Tory MPs, told the Observer it was time to move on from the lazy assumption that government has the right to control our lives, adding that Britons are once again taking responsibility. have to take for our own lives. Charles Walker, a former vice-chair of the committee, told the paper he hoped new data would support the current state of affairs. I think the Prime Minister has done an extremely good job of weighing the information, holding his nerves and getting us to this point, he added. The number of people who received their first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine rose by about 46% in the week to December 21, the government said. A total of 221,564 first doses were administered in England during the week of December 15-21, a 46% increase from the previous week, and 279,112 second doses were administered, a 39% jump, the Department of Health and Social Welfare said. Concern. Early data suggests that Omicron has a reduced risk of hospitalization. This is good, encouraging news that we hoped to see, but our concerns remain about the impact of its extremely rapid spread.@UKHSA will give a briefing today, but the main conclusion is clear: #GetBoostedNow! pic.twitter.com/q3ae7KPMDU Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 23, 2021 The largest increase was seen in young people, with an 85% increase in first doses for ages 18 and 24 and a 71% increase in first doses for ages 25 to 30. In the week to December 21, more people over 60 had had a first dose since early June than in a seven-day period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ilkleygazette.co.uk/news/19809323.door-to-door-vaccination-effort-considered-bid-reach-unjabbed—reports/

