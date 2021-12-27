chief vs. Steelers Score: Patrick Mahomes, KC Roll Over Pittsburgh to Win Sixth Consecutive AFC West Title

The Chiefs checked two things off their vacation wish list because of their 36-10 thump from the visiting Steelers on Sunday. Kansas City became the first AFC team to earn a playoff berth. They also captured the AFC West division title for the sixth straight year and are one step closer to home field advantage in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh (7-7-1), which entered the game as the AFC’s seventh team, will likely need to win its last two games if it is to have a chance of making the playoffs.

The Chiefs showed early on why they were a firm favorite in Sunday’s home game against the Steelers. The game was never quite a game, as the Chiefs led 23-0 at halftime before stretching their lead to 36-3 under five minutes into the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, while the Chiefs defense forced three turnovers that were converted to 13 points.

With Travis Kelce on the Chiefs’ reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs responded to the offense by methodically dispersing the ball to the rest of their playmakers. The result was points on each of the Chiefs’ first four possessions, including two Mahomes touchdown passes. The Chiefs’ first touchdown was scored by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who left the game early after a collarbone injury.

The Chiefs delivered the knockout punch early in the second half, when Tyrann Mathieu’s recovery from Diontae Johnson’s fumble yielded Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the day and the second touchdown for receiver Byron Pringle. The Chiefs defense dominated Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense, forcing two first half turnovers to lead to 10 Kansas City points.

Here’s a closer look at what happened in Kansas City.

Why the Chiefs won

Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to move the ball at will, without taking too many chances on the field. With Kelce out, Mahomes made passes to nine different teammates while chasing the Pittsburgh defense. Mahomes went 23 of 30 for 258 yards before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter. His passing was completed by an effective hasty attack led by Darrel Williams, Derrick Gore and Edwards-Helaire.

Defensively, the Chiefs quickly made the Steelers’ attack one-dimensional by taking out Najee Harris and the running game. They also came with the first turnover of the game on Charvarius Ward’s second quarter interception of Roethlisberger setting up Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Pringle, making it a 14-0 game.

Why did the Steelers lose?

For the first time since 1940, Pittsburgh’s offense in five consecutive games failed to score a first-half touchdown after failing to score a first-half run on Sunday.

The offensive line again struggled to constantly open holes for Harris, especially during the start of the games. The offense is also struggling to get into an early rhythm under freshman offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Far too often, the Steelers tried short passes on third and long that didn’t come close to the first down mark. Roethlisberger clearly missed rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was out after a concussion during last week’s win over the Titans. The Steelers’ lone touchdown was Johnson’s 15-yard score on a fourth-down play with 2:59 left. The touchdown was the last part of the game for Roethlisberger, who saw Mason Rudolph direct the Steelers’ final drive.

It’s hard to blame a defense that was on the field for two-thirds of the first half, but the Steelers’ defense nevertheless failed to come up with a big game after forcing four turnovers in Sunday’s win over Tennessee. And the Pittsburgh defense continues to struggle to stop the run, as they allowed the Chiefs to run 127 yards on 35 carries.

Turning point

Trailing 17-0, the Steelers achieved their best drive of the game to that point towards the end of the first half. But the drive stopped in the red zone and Chris Boswell, who had not missed a field goal under 40 yards this season, missed a 36-yard attempt. The Chiefs’ offense went on to score on their next possession, stopping play when Mahomes hit Pringle on a 16-touchdown pass after Johnson’s fumble on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half.

Playing the game

The Chiefs’ first touchdown epitomized Sunday’s game. The Steelers were in position to put Edwards-Helaire in the backfield, but the Chiefs’ sophomore rearguard broke Robert Spillane’s tackle before finding room on the outside for the touchdown.

quotation marks

“I love it like a big piece of prime rib. That gets us excited. When everyone works together, you’re hard to stop.” Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Pringle .’s two touchdowns

“This was collective, players and coaches, this is us. Now we move over and focus only on our games in two divisions. We can’t cry over spilled milk, it is what it is tonight, we understand. We can better center our focus and join our best efforts in an effort to secure the win next Monday night, and that’s what we talked about briefly in the dressing room.”

— Steelers coach Mike Tomln on his team’s condition after Sunday’s loss

What’s next

The Steelers will host the Browns on “Monday Night Football” in what may be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland (7-8) 15-10 in Week 8. The Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to face the 9-6 Bengals, who took the lead of the AFC North division after completing a season win for the Ravens on Sunday.