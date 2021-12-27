Cricket: Covid drama rocks England ahead of Ashes resumption





England captain Joe Root. Photo / Photo Sport

The England cricket team were locked in their hotel rooms on the eve of day two of the Boxing Day test against Australia after a family member tested positive for Covid-19. The entire traveling squad was told to stay at their Melbourne hotel while the team underwent a rapid antigen test to determine if an outbreak had occurred in the playing squad. “The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting the results of RFT COVID testing following a positive test in the team’s family group,” the team’s official Twitter account posted just an hour before the game was scheduled to start on Monday. to start. However, within half an hour of that announcement, word broke that the playing side had passed those tests and was on their way to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to begin preparations for the day ahead. However, according to a statement from Cricket Australia, four members of England’s larger traveling group have now tested positive for Covid-19. “Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of England cricket team support staff and two of their relatives have returned a positive Covid-19 Rapid Antigen test. The affected individuals are currently in isolation. “The entire playing group and all other support staff have taken Rapid Antigen tests this morning and they have all tested negative. The England cricket team will also undergo PCR testing today and both teams will take extra precautions during the game. Both groups of players will remain unchanged. “There is currently no further impact on fans or other parts of the venue. Cricket Australia and the MCC will continue to monitor the situation and follow the approved Victorian Government Covid-Safe Event Plan.” As a result of the scare, the start time for day two was delayed by 30 minutes to 1:00 PM NZT. Meanwhile, Channel 7’s cricket reporting team has also been hit by a positive Covid case. Related articles The broadcaster will run on day two with a skeleton commentary, after testing positive on a staff member on Sunday evening. “The staff member was asymptomatic at the time of testing and has been in self-isolation since the positive result was returned,” Seven said in a statement. “Seven is activating its COVID measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff and the wider community, working in accordance with all relevant guidelines and regulations. We are working closely with the operations team at MCG and Cricket Australia. “Just as the wider community is experiencing, we have COVID response scenarios in place to ensure the impact on Seven’s broadcast is limited. A number of changes have been made to today’s production schedule, which will be led by Alistair Nicholson, Andy Maher and Jason Richardson with expert commentary from Lisa Sthalekar, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Michael Atherton and Dirk Nannes. “Seven’s number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of all staff and the community.” At the end of the opening day of the third test of the Ashes series, Australia walked off the field in a comfortable position. After winning the toss and throwing England 185, they finished the day 61/1 and just 124 runs behind England’s pitiful first innings total. – with News.com.au

