Sunday Night Football Odds, Spread, Line: Washington vs. Cowboys Prediction, NFL Picks From Expert Who Is 27-12

Teams leaning in opposite directions meet on Sunday Night Football when the Washington Football Team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC East matchup. Washington (6-8), who has lost two in a row, has won two of their last three games with the Cowboys, including a 41-16 win in Dallas last season. Having already secured a spot in the NFL Playoffs, the Cowboys (10-4) have won three in a row and are 4-0 against the divisional foes this year. Dallas has won seven of their last ten games against Washington.

Kick-off from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a nine-point favorite in the last Washington vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 46. Before playing Cowboys vs. Washington picks or Sunday Night Football predictions, make sure You see what SportsLine NFL pundit Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney, a national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered the NFL for decades, reporting from seven Super Bowls. He has used his experience to beat the NFL, 187-147 against the spread of the past three seasons. In addition, Tierney is 27-12-1 on his last 40 against the spread NFL Picks involving Washington. Everyone who has followed him is way up.

Now Tierney has his sights set on Washington vs. cowboys and locked in his coveted choices and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Washington vs. Cowboys:

Washington vs. Cowboys Spread: Dallas -9

Washington vs. Cowboys over-under: 46 points

Money Line Washington vs. Cowboys: Washington +330, Dallas -430

WAS: The WFT is 3-6 ATS in the last nine games against Dallas

DAL: The Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their last six games in December

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott is key to the attack in Dallas. He leads the team in passing, completing 337-of-492 attempts (68.5 percent) for 3,598 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has thrown 10 interceptions, but has a rating of 98.1. He also rushed for a score and converted four first downs to the ground. He has thrown 300 yards or more four times, two of them over 400 yards. He completed 36-of-51 passes (70.6 percent) for 445 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-29 win over New England on October 17.

Prescott’s main target is CeeDee Lamb, who has 70 receptions for 940 yards (13.4 average) and six touchdowns. He has had 16 explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 47 first downs. Lamb is looking for his third game in a row against Washington with five or more catches, and he has five or more catches, including eight times in each of the past three games. Two weeks ago against Washington, Lamb caught seven balls for 61 yards.

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who missed last week’s game against the Eagles due to COVID-19, is expected back in the lineup on Sunday. Heinicke had a touchdown and an interception in Week 14 against the Cowboys. He needs only 69 passing yards to reach 3,000 yards for the first time in his career, and only one touchdown pass for his first season with 20 or more touchdowns. Heinicke is looking for his third road race in a row with two or more touchdown passes and a rating of 100 or better.

Antonio Gibson ran back and had six catches and 65 yards from scrimmage, including 26 rushing, with his sixth rushing touchdown of the year last week. He has a career high of 1122 yards from scrimmage in 2021 and is looking to hit his third road game in a row with a touchdown. He is one of two NFC running backs Leonard Fournette, the other with 50 or more yards from scrimmage in 12 games this season.

