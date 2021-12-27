2022 Australian Open: Tennis COVID cluster grows as world No. 5 Andrey Rublev tests positive after Abu Dhabi event

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a tennis event in Abu Dhabi has grown again after world No. 5 Andrey Rublev announced he had tested positive.

Rublev joins Rafael Nadal, Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur and Denis Shapovalov in quarantine with COVID after playing in this month’s World Tennis Championship exhibition.

All players are now in doubt for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

Rublev said he tested positive after returning to Barcelona and has minimal symptoms.

I am in isolation and following all protocols under the supervision of doctors, the Russian said.

As you know, I have been fully vaccinated and prepared for tournaments – ATP Cup and Australian Open.

Now I have to recover and I won’t go to Melbourne until it’s safe for everyone.

Andrey Rublev’s Australian Open campaign is in doubt. Credit: Getty

Rublev used his announcement to make a case for fans as COVID cases continue to rise around the world.

I am very upset and concerned about what is happening, said the 2021 Australian Open quarter-finalist.

Please take good care of yourself and the people around you.

I’ll be back to court as soon as possible.

Rublev’s positive test means that five of the eight players who took part in the Abu Dhabi exhibition event currently have COVID.

Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Taylor Fritz have thus far avoided the same fate.

Shapovalov, who defeated Nadal in the play-off for third place, tested positive on arrival in Sydney over the Christmas weekend.

I follow all protocols, including isolation and inform the people I have been in contact with.

At the moment I am experiencing mild symptoms and I look forward to getting back on the track when it is safe to do so.

Denis Shapovalov is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID. Credit: Getty

Nadals’ positive test, meanwhile, has left his Australian Open entry in further doubt.

The 2009 champion has already considered withdrawing from the Melbourne Grand Slam to manage his comeback from injury.

I have some unpleasant moments, but I hope I will improve little by little, Nadal said on December 20.

I am now housebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me.

Due to the situation, I need to have full flexibility with my schedule and will analyze my options. I’ll keep you posted on any decisions about my future tournaments!

Nadals coach Carlos Moya also tested positive after the Abu Dhabi event, while British star Emma Raducanu tested positive beforehand and withdrew.