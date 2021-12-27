Understaffed Buffalo Bills Return to Top of AFC East with Dominant Victory Over Patriots





Quarterback Josh Allen, who threw 314 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 64 yards, wouldn’t talk about how much this feat meant under the circumstances, though he joked that the protection he got from the makeshift front line was probably the result of the fancy watches that he gave them for Christmas. But he did notice what it meant for the team to take an early lead and have the confidence of McDermott, who unusually went for it four times from fourth behind, with the attack converting three of them. “With that confidence of going for it in fourth place, it gives us some groove,” said Allen. “It gives us confidence for the future.” If the Bills groove looks like this, it should shake up the rest of the AFC, as the Bills were almost unstoppable by one of the best defenses in the league. They were able to move the ball with the run and pass, with rollouts and deep shots. They piled up 428 meters. They opened with a drive of 13 play. They scored on six of their nine drives and never conceded a run. They held the ball 10 minutes longer than the Patriots. They ran 75 plays compared to 60 for the Patriots. Isaiah McKenzie, who had been on the bench earlier in the season and had just seven receptions in the game, filled in for Cole Beasley, who missed the game with COVID-19, and recorded 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown. And the Bills, with the Patriots back within striking distance, finished with a drive of 13 play, taking five minutes off the clock and making it a two-point game. It was exactly what the game wasn’t three weeks ago: a disciplined situational football showcase. What future Patriots opponents are likely to look at was the Bills’ ability to score early and often put more of the game on Mac Jones’ shoulders. While the Bills still couldn’t stop the run—the Patriots ran 149 yards—the Patriots had to lean on the pass as they played from behind. Jones completed just 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. The Patriots converted only one of ten third-down attempts. The lingering question about Jones is whether he can do more on offense than manage, whether he can raise the team to overcome deficiencies elsewhere, and whether he can take the Patriots from behind in a crucial game. Maybe he can eventually do that, and he could certainly get more help from receivers who repeatedly dropped passes, though Jones blamed his own accuracy. Comparing Jones to Allen is unfair at this point in their career, but it’s also inevitable. The Patriots need more from Jones, especially to avoid the slow start that suddenly plagues them. On Sunday, they needed what Allen gave the bills. “We are now where we want to be,” Allen said. “We have to finish it. We can’t see too far into the future.” For the first time in more than two months, the Bills’ future looks as great as the hopes that nearly choked them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/undermanned-buffalo-bills-return-to-top-of-afc-east-with-dominant-win-over-patri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos