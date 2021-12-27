3 potential replacements for William Peagler

If Michigan State Football has a shortlist of candidates to replace running backs coach William Peagler, these guys should be included.

William Peagler had an amazing short stint at East Lansing, going from an unproven coach to a priority hire for Billy Napier in Florida. His time at Michigan State football was unforgettable.

Peagler helped target Kenneth Walker III in the transfer portal last year and coached him into a Heisman candidate. He had strong relationships with the running backs and was a solid recruiter. He became a top target for Napier as a tight end coach, mainly because he is a good man to have on a staff due to his knowledge and recruiting skills.

With Mel Tucker forced to replace another assistant, who can he turn to as the Spartans’ next running back coach?

3. Sedrick Irvin

A former Michigan State running back who has expressed an interest in returning to East Lansing to join the coaching staff is Sedrick Irvin.

After the Spartans were looking for another assistant after the 2021 regular season, when Travares Tillman left for the post of Georgia Tech defense coach, Irvin took to social media to say he would be interested in joining. the staff to come.

For those who remember Irvin, he was fantastic with Michigan State in the 1990s under Nick Saban, totaling three 1,000-yard seasons and 35 rushing scores before leaving for the NFL. He was actually a running back for the Spartans at the same time (1997-98) that Mel Tucker was a grad assistant under Saban, so there’s fame there.

This would be an interesting appointment as Irvin has collegiate-level coaching experience, serving as an assistant in Alabama under Saban and Mark Ingram thanked him during his Heisman speech for helping him throughout his career. He has since bounced around Memphis as a running backs coach and then through the high school ranks.

A young, energetic coach who knows Tucker, played and worked under Saban, and is familiar with East Lansing? Yes please.