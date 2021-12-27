Australian Open 2022: Andrey Rublev reveals positive Covid-19 test





A practice tennis event in Abu Dhabi becomes a headache file for the Australian Open, while another player contracts Covid-19.

Reigning Australian Open quarter-finalist Andrey Rublev has tested positive for Covid-19 and his travel plans to Melbourne for the 2022 edition are in jeopardy. Russia’s No. 5 world ranking won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi this month, which looks set to quickly become a super-spreading event for the virus. Rublev defeated Andy Murray in the final, but the Briton has so far avoided the fate of others at the tournament who tested positive. Murray confirmed on Monday that he had received a third dose of the Covid vaccine, also known as the “booster shot”. Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic have already announced they had Covid-19 after participating in the exhibition event, while Emma Raducanu withdrew before playing in Abu Dhabi. Nadal suggested he may have contracted the virus at the airport, while Shapovalov’s positive test was confirmed after he arrived in Sydney on Thursday. “I want to share some news with you. I am currently in Barcelona and have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19,” Rublev said on Twitter. “I have minimal symptoms. I am in isolation and following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. “As you know, I have been fully vaccinated and prepared for tournaments – ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will not go to Melbourne until it is safe for everyone. “I am very upset and concerned about what is happening. Please take good care of yourself and the people around you. I will return to court as soon as possible.” The ATP Cup starts on Saturday, and Russia starts its campaign against Austria on Sunday evening. Rublev was initially hesitant to get vaccinated against Covid, saying he “won’t do it” if he had an option because it “didn’t really give you a privilege”. But the 24-year-old was vaccinated after the Australian Open-licensed players had to be vaccinated or given a medical clearance to compete in the grand slam tournament. “I have to get vaccinated. In general, this jab is necessary,” Rublev told the Russian news agency TASS in October. “There were so many diseases and viruses in the past and there is no other way today without a vaccine.” Rublev is among the group of young players vying to one day replace Novak Djokovic at the top of the men’s game. He also made it to the quarterfinals at last year’s French Open and the 2017 and 2020 US Opens, and won a gold medal in mixed doubles with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo. Read related topics: Melbourne

