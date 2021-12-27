Local hockey teams ready for tournaments across the state this week





Swampscott, who won his first match in 661 days last Thursday, is also looking to repeat as tournament champion when it heads to Connery Rink in Lynn for the annual Lynn Christmas Tournament. The Big Blue beat Amesbury to take the crown last time, but this year Swampscott will have to get through the Lynn Jets and then Hamilton-Wenham or Rockport to take the titles back to back. The Lynn Jets also take their first win in over two years a week ago, and they hope the momentum from that will help push the Jets to a win over the Big Blue. Swampscott and Lynn start a fight on Monday night (6). Saugus isn’t on the hunt for a repeat, but nevertheless, the Sachems will be back in action on Monday night at the Veterans Memorial Rink in Haverhill for the Hillies Christmas Tournament. Saugus will face an unknown foe at Hampton, NH public school Winnacunnet in the first round Monday night (7), while on the other side of the bracket defending champion Wilmington will face North Andover. Bishop Fenwick won’t start the tournament until Tuesday, but it will be an exciting start. The Crusaders travel to Boston for a game at Warrior Ice Arena for the opening round of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament against Bishop Feehan Tuesday afternoon (2). One team that hit all the ice was the Marblehead boys’ hockey team, which dropped the puck in the first round of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament at Talbot Rink in Gloucester Sunday night. At the time of writing, Marblehead was 3-1 behind Gloucester at the end of the first period. Marblehead will play one more game in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament Monday night, either against Beverly in the 6 p.m. consolation game or Barrington (RI) in the 8 p.m. championship game Unfortunately, not all teams were able to participate in their tournament play this holiday season. For the Lynnfield boys’ hockey team, which was scheduled to play in the annual Michael “Gio” Giordano Christmas Classic at Murphy Rink in South Boston starting Sunday, COVID reared its ugly head again. Boston’s public schools shut down all athletics until after January 1, ending the tournament before it could even begin.

