Ash can stay in Melbourne after COVID-19 cases in England camp, Seven broadcast team

The series will go to the state with the highest number of positive cases, with NSW recording 6,324 cases on Monday and Victoria another 1999. Hockley said CA remained committed to the New Year’s Test to stay at its traditional Sydney home. That’s definitely the plan. There is nothing to suggest otherwise, Hockley said Monday morning. Trust the protocols. It is a day by day proposal. Australian Cricketers Association boss Todd Greenberg said players would do whatever it took to keep the show on the road. As they have done for successive summers, our players remain committed to playing cricket no matter the circumstances, Greenberg said.

That’s not to say there isn’t a level of fear or anxiety, but it’s not as strong as their desire to be part of one of the great cricket traditions, the Sydney New Years Test and a historic Ashes Test. in Hobart. On Monday, the England touring team stayed at their hotel while the results were searched for the entire playgroup and other support staff, then traveled to the MCG once the negative results were returned about 45 minutes before the scheduled 10:30 am start. England had to stay in their hotel longer than expected this morning. Credit:Getty Images Confirmation that the game had been rescheduled for 11 a.m. did not come until approximately 20 minutes before the originally scheduled resumption time. Cricket Australia has issued a statement confirming the positive test results.

The England cricket team will also undergo PCR testing today and both teams will take extra precautions during the game. Both playing squads remain unchanged, the statement reads. There is currently no further impact on fans or other areas of the venue. Cricket Australia and the MCC [Melbourne Cricket Club] will continue to monitor the situation and follow the Victorian Government’s approved COVID-Safe Event Plan. Australian captain Pat Cummins said the dramatic events were a sign of the times. A test between England and India in Manchester earlier this year was called off due to positive cases among the Indian team’s support staff. Sign of the times: Pat Cummins. Credit:Quinn Rooney, Getty Images It feels a bit like the past few years, doesn’t it? Cummins said on SEN about an hour before the game’s scheduled start.

It’s sitting back and waiting. I only found out a few minutes ago. I think from what I’ve heard they’re just waiting for a few different results and today’s game shouldn’t be compromised but it’s a sign of the times, you have to be pretty flexible. At Seven, a reserve group of callers took over the coverage, including Lisa Sthalekar, Alister Nicholson, Mike Atherton, Dirk Nannes, Brad Hodge, Jason Richardson, Callum Ferguson and Andy Maher. Other involved commentators, who divide their duties on TV and radio, include Damien Fleming, James Brayshaw and Simon Katich. Loading After BBC and ABC Radio coverage of the Adelaide Test was drastically impacted by a positive COVID-19 case among the Test Match Special team, broadcasters made plans to set up reserve groups in case the same thing happened again.