Sports
Ash can stay in Melbourne after COVID-19 cases in England camp, Seven broadcast team
The series will go to the state with the highest number of positive cases, with NSW recording 6,324 cases on Monday and Victoria another 1999.
Hockley said CA remained committed to the New Year’s Test to stay at its traditional Sydney home.
That’s definitely the plan. There is nothing to suggest otherwise, Hockley said Monday morning. Trust the protocols. It is a day by day proposal.
Australian Cricketers Association boss Todd Greenberg said players would do whatever it took to keep the show on the road.
As they have done for successive summers, our players remain committed to playing cricket no matter the circumstances, Greenberg said.
That’s not to say there isn’t a level of fear or anxiety, but it’s not as strong as their desire to be part of one of the great cricket traditions, the Sydney New Years Test and a historic Ashes Test. in Hobart.
On Monday, the England touring team stayed at their hotel while the results were searched for the entire playgroup and other support staff, then traveled to the MCG once the negative results were returned about 45 minutes before the scheduled 10:30 am start.
Confirmation that the game had been rescheduled for 11 a.m. did not come until approximately 20 minutes before the originally scheduled resumption time.
Cricket Australia has issued a statement confirming the positive test results.
The England cricket team will also undergo PCR testing today and both teams will take extra precautions during the game. Both playing squads remain unchanged, the statement reads.
There is currently no further impact on fans or other areas of the venue. Cricket Australia and the MCC [Melbourne Cricket Club] will continue to monitor the situation and follow the Victorian Government’s approved COVID-Safe Event Plan.
Australian captain Pat Cummins said the dramatic events were a sign of the times. A test between England and India in Manchester earlier this year was called off due to positive cases among the Indian team’s support staff.
It feels a bit like the past few years, doesn’t it? Cummins said on SEN about an hour before the game’s scheduled start.
It’s sitting back and waiting. I only found out a few minutes ago. I think from what I’ve heard they’re just waiting for a few different results and today’s game shouldn’t be compromised but it’s a sign of the times, you have to be pretty flexible.
At Seven, a reserve group of callers took over the coverage, including Lisa Sthalekar, Alister Nicholson, Mike Atherton, Dirk Nannes, Brad Hodge, Jason Richardson, Callum Ferguson and Andy Maher.
Other involved commentators, who divide their duties on TV and radio, include Damien Fleming, James Brayshaw and Simon Katich.
Loading
After BBC and ABC Radio coverage of the Adelaide Test was drastically impacted by a positive COVID-19 case among the Test Match Special team, broadcasters made plans to set up reserve groups in case the same thing happened again.
The Seven Network confirms it is responding after an employee working on the Ashes broadcast at the MCG tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, said Lewis Martin, Sevens head of sports. The staff member was asymptomatic at the time of testing and has been in self-isolation since the positive result was returned.
Seven is activating its COVID measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff and the wider community, working in accordance with all relevant guidelines and regulations. We work closely with the operations team of MCG and Cricket Australia.
Just as the wider community is experiencing, we have COVID response scenarios in place to ensure the impact on Sevens’ broadcast is limited. There have been a number of changes to today’s production schedule.
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/england-to-resume-ashes-test-after-positive-covid-case-in-family-group-20211227-p59ka7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]