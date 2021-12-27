cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, TV, Streaming for ‘SNF’





Things aren’t going as planned for the Washington Football Team, who are still desperately clinging to a slim chance of squeaking into the playoffs. They found out the hard way that the Dallas Cowboys didn’t let go of the accelerator in Week 16, despite taking the NFC East crown before kick-off. After another uneven start for the Cowboys’ charge on the first drive of scrimmage, Taylor Heinicke fell back for his first pass and it was a deep throw that was breathed in by Trevon Diggs – for the 11th interception of his historic season. Dak Prescott used the mulligan to drive across the field and find Ezekiel Elliott for a 5-yard touchdown catch, and things only got worse for Washington from there. After another failed drive from Heinicke and Co., Prescott and used big plays from CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper to lead Ron Rivera’s defense across the field before finding tight end Dalton Schultz for the Cowboys’ second touchdown of the night. Apparently, though, DeMarcus Lawrence remembered the friendly bet with Prescott and decided the defense had to make their way into the end zone as well. So Lawrence mimicked what Randy Gregory did to Washington in Week 14, but added points by flipping a Heinicke pass up, then intercepting it and running it into the end zone to give it a three-touchdown lead. make for the Cowboys in the first quarter. The second quarter started better for Washington, as Heinicke figured out a drive that ended with a touchdown throw to Antonio Gibson, but was unmatched by his counterpart on the run back, Elliott rattled off an 11-yard run that went through defenders. on the way to pay for garbage. The WFT on-field failures began to take their toll on their sidelines, with defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne getting into physical altercations, including a punch being thrown. And it’s probably because of the proverbial punches that land the Cowboys relentlessly on the field as the second half gets underway at the AT&T Stadium. Prescott is on fire with 320 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, a 142.6 passer rating and 21 rushing yards on four attempts; and the defense seems ready to end this early. Oh and by the way, one of Prescott’s touchdowns went to Terence Steele, his starting left tackle in the absence of All-Pro Tyron Smith. Can Washington somehow regain consciousness, rise from the mat and do the unthinkable? They only have two quarters left in this rematch to try.

