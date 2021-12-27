The most compelling Surrey sports stories of 2021, another pandemic year – Peace Arch News

• Surrey’s Grant Armstrong won a second Stanley Cup in July, but was allowed to lift the silver mug for the first time time. As an amateur scout in the second season for returning NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning, North Delta-raised Armstrong celebrated with the team after a last-minute flight to the city of Florida. After the Lightning’s win last season, he was unable to celebrate in Edmonton, where playoff games were played amid a pandemic ‘bubble’.

Congratulations to former GM and current Lightning Scout Grant Armstrong on his second straight Stanley Cup! @TBLightning https://t.co/p54zp7Rs1T — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) July 8, 2021

• Two women coaching in Surrey were among three of BC’s viaSport Coach of the Year award winners in April. Thunderbirds Track and Field’s Iuliana Kroeger was named Top League Coach for 2020, while Ari Adams of Surrey United Football Club was named the Year’s Best High Performance Coach. A third prize recognized BC’s best Community Coach, Luba Sadovska of North Shore Table Tennis Club.

• Despite the pandemic, members of the Greyhounds Masters Track & Field Club continued to operate on the track at North Surrey Secondary in April. The 22-year-old club has some record holders among its almost 100 members ranging in age from 35 to 90 and are among the most inspiring athletes you will ever have meet. Newton-area resident Renate Cheetham, 83, was one of several Greyhound athletes to receive a 2020 Outstanding Athletic Performance award from BC Athletics for her Canadian record-breaking W80 performance of a mile racewalk at Bear Creek Park in September last year, at a time of 12:26.55 in smoky conditions.

• I caught up with North Delta-raised Davis Sanchez, the former football pro who now works as an analyst for TSN in Toronto. Sanchez, who won three Gray Cup championships in the CFL and also saw action in the NFL, didn’t play football until age 16. “Basketball was my passion… and before that it was football,” Sanchez recalled in January. “I just played football because my friends played it and I was quite athletic, so football was just a fun thing to do.”

• In Surrey’s Excellent Ice arena in November, former Humboldt Broncos hockey player Layne Matechuk, 21, skated again, and loved every minute of it. He and his parents traveled here from Colonsay, Sask., for his neurorehabilitation at the Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic. Layne, a right-wing defender, was seriously injured in the catastrophic April 2018 Broncos bus accident that killed 10 players from Saskatchewan’s junior team, along with two coaches, a statistician, broadcaster, bus driver and athletic therapist.

VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos crash survivor happy to skate again in Surrey. Hockey player Layne Matechuk is treated by a team at Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic, with a PoNS device on his tongue.

STORY: https://t.co/yZzYmaEP6Y @LayneMatechuk @YvonneChiang #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/mndVHd2WeF — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) Nov 18, 2021

• A virtual Surrey Sports Hall of Fame is in the to work, as “a highly accessible” and “contemporary” venue to honor Surrey residents for outstanding achievements in sport. The “one-time cost” of establishing an online hall of fame is estimated at $400,000, according to a November report to the city council, and the content is “almost unlimited.”

• In a telephone interview in February, Caleb Reimer spoke to me about a week of quarantine in the basement of his home in Fraser Heights, prior to his trip to Edmonton and the delayed start of the Western Hockey League (WHL) season. The six-foot center went to Oil Kings training camp nearly two years after the team created it the first Surrey area player selected in WHL Bantam Draft in Spring 2019, in the first round, 18th overall. Sadly, just six months later, Reimer was killed in a car accident on August 21 who also claimed the lives of two fellow hockey players, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson.

On the day of his funeral I just read my story about Surrey’s Caleb Reimer, from February.

He was on his way to pro hockey, maybe even the NHL, with all the trappings to get there.

RIP, Caleb.

Turns out you weren’t one of the lucky ones. https://t.co/Nhv3cBRYrH — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) September 2, 2021

• Last winter Emma de Boer of Surrey aspired to new heights after being recruited into an Ivy League school. The high jump champion planned to train and study at University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the fall, after her class 12 years on Holy Cross Regional High School. De Boer was the top U18 female high jumper in Canada, with a 1.72m jump at the 2019 BC High School Track Championships when she was in Group 10. Years earlier, the Cloverdale-area native was introduced to high jump by a teacher at AJ McLellan Elementary.

• Surrey-raised goalkeeper Laurent Brossoit apparently enjoys playing in his native Vancouver Canucks. In February, the Winnipeg Jets backup (at the time) earned his second NHL elimination in Vancouver’s career, a city where he recorded his first goalless game in December 2018. “I like being here, it’s my home and I think I have that little bit of extra energy to give,” he said after the game. . Brossiot, 28, now plays for Vegas Golden Knights.

#SurreyBC NOW & THEN: John Earthquake Tenta wrestled around the world for death 15 years ago https://t.co/jRmaTCqgoi — Surrey NowLeader (@SurreyNowLeader) April 29, 2021

• In the spring months, Cloverdale’s Museum of Surrey displayed a few pieces of John Tenta memorabilia as part of a ‘Shake Up: Preserving What We Value’ exhibit, including an ‘Earthquake’ action figure, a magazine and a pack of trading cards. The Surrey-born professional wrestler died of bladder cancer 15 years earlier at the age of 42. Friends and family reflected on ‘Earthquake’ wrestling career, as Tenta was known in the ring. Fellow wrestler Mark “Gorgeous Michelle Starr” Vellios knew Tenta as a “gentle giant” who once feuded with World Wrestling Federation legend Hulk Hogan and won the company’s tag team championship with partner Typhoon – big stuff for a man who grew up in Port Kells and had roamed the corridors of North Surrey Secondary.

• Before traveling to the Tokyo Olympics, Surrey-raised gymnast Shallon Olsen entered the Coquitlam Sports Hall of Fame. Growing up in the Fraser Heights area, Olsen was educated in Coquitlam and attended Centennial Secondary in the city across the river. After graduation, she left to compete with the University Alabama gymnastics team. Olsen was the youngest member of Team Canada when she made her Olympic debut in Rio 2016.

• Whalley’s Little League baseball team won the provincial championship again, this time on their own terrain at Orest Springenatic Field on July 30th, but that’s where the road ended for the 11- and 12-year-old squad. The pandemic canceled plans for the Canadian Little League Championships for 2021 and, ultimately, a possible return for Whalley to the Little League World Series. Whalley last earned a trip to Williamsport, PA, in the summer of 2018.

• A studio in rural Surrey became the hub where a broadcaster quickly returned to the local sports scene. The evening show host, Rob Fai, was among those let loose when Vancouver’s TSN 1040 sports radio station pulled the plug on February 9. days later, Fai Found a House Hosting Canuck’s Post-Game Analysis in Hubcast’s Studio, located in a converted barn in the Port Kells neighborhood.



