The Ashes: Third test to continue after England Covid scare | Cricket News





Play on day two of third Test delayed by 30 minutes after Covid scare in England camp; two members of England’s support staff and two of their relatives returned positive Covid-19 results; English players have passed lateral flow tests but will undergo PCR tests after playing







Third astest continues after England was cleared to go to MCG following Covid scare The third Ashes test continues after England’s players were given full clearance to leave their hotel following a Covid scare. With just over an hour before play was due to start, the England players were told not to travel to the Melbourne Cricket Ground pending the results of Covid testing after “a positive test in the team’s family group”. England were given full clearance to go to the MCG shortly after the negative results of the lateral flow test, with play starting 30 minutes later than scheduled. But it was later confirmed by Cricket Australia that two members of England’s support staff and two of their relatives returned positive Covid-19 results from rapid tests. The England team will also undergo PCR testing on Monday, Cricket Australia said, with both teams taking “extra precautions during the game”. “There is currently no further impact on fans or other parts of the venue,” Cricket Australia added in a statement. “Cricket Australia and the MCC will continue to monitor the situation and follow the Victorian Government’s approved COVID-Safe Event Plan.” England were eliminated by just 185 runs on the first day of the Boxing Day Test with Australia, as they restarted at 61 for one in their first innings, trailing just 124 runs with nine wickets remaining. The hosts lead 2-0 after romping to comprehensive wins in each for the first two games of the Ashes series. Australia can keep the Ashes with a draw in Melbourne. Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, was forced to miss the second test in Adelaide and placed in isolation for a week after being identified as being in close contact with someone with Covid-19. Australian authorities are fighting an increase in the number of cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12504392/the-ashes-third-test-to-continue-despite-england-covid-scare The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos