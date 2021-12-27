Fitter and wiser, Karman Kaur Thandi finally turns the corner | tennis news





Karman Kaur Thandi believes she is starting to turn it around.

The 23-year-old, who serves a lot, is known for long, grueling matches on the ITF women’s circuit. More often than not, she’s used to finishing on the wrong side of the trail.

There could be many reasons for the epic three-setters she often finds herself in. Going for her shots and never flinching is something she was taught from the start. In addition, being based in Europe, Karman plays tournaments with strong fields.

But she seems to have finally cracked the code when she reached the final of a $25,000 ITF event in Italy’s Ortisei last month, taking all four matches en route to the final going into the deciding set.

There were some very close matches, but I couldn’t win them (before). The deficit was like 4-6, 5-7 or 5-7 6-7. I think when I played Italy in November, it just shifted. It turned around, Karman said at the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis event in Pune last week.

She defeated Switzerland’s 166th ranked Ylena In-Albon in the second round before falling to another Swiss, world number 195 Susan Bandecchi, in the title match in Italy.

I feel that’s true, the level where I belong. I’m hitting those girls. So yes, I believe that hard work never goes to waste. Nothing is lost, said the girl from Delhi.

I stayed positive, my team stayed positive and at the end of the year the results came in.

It was a shame I had to retire (in the second round in Pune), but I’m really looking forward to the next tournament and stay strong.

Karman said it’s not my choice to play marathon runners.

I play good girls for three sets, the European circuit is of course tough. And I played girls whose rankings I told you were pretty high. They were there to play, we participate. It’s not my choice to play three sets, she said.

Those were tough games and I stayed very strong. I feel like if I stay strong for three hours there, I’ll be a tough player to beat.

Three sets was behind, but every point was a high intensity. We both tried to win the race and I’m grateful that I got the win.

Karmans’ campaign in Pune was interrupted by a shoulder problem and it came as a damper as she led the Hyderabad franchise to the title in the Tennis Premiere League in Mumbai last week.

She was unperturbed by the latest fitness problem.

I mean, I have a lot of experience with injuries. I feel like, okay, if I work on things, I’ll figure it out. So I stay positive. Sure, you feel bad, but you have to think about how to get better. So I found a way before, I will now find a way to make it better, she said.

On the field, it was clear that Karman was playing well within himself. In both matches, she used the wide and body services more, rather than unleashing her thunderous bombs down the T. It was another matter that she sometimes even scored her second serve.

Likewise, the foundations were measured on both flanks, although she did pick up the pace slightly at crucial points to ensure it didn’t wander for long.

Compared to the colder climates of Europe, where she’d spent most of the year, India’s warm weather likely contributed to the glitch, but Karman said it didn’t.

I injured my abs in Italy and am recovering from it. That’s why I didn’t serve 100 percent even during the PTL and now, she said.

I feel like I was only serving 60-70 or sometimes 80 percent. I feel I have yet to recover. I now have to focus on recovery and rehab to get rid of these things.

Karman, who had trained at the Patrick Mouratoglou tennis academy in France until 2020, joined Sascha Nensel and Milos Galecic at the Nensel tennis academy in Peine, Germany after the lockdown.

I didn’t leave Patrick, he wasn’t really my coach. I left the academy because it was more centered and personal with Sasha and Milos. At Mouratoglou I had the feeling that a coach was missing for me for a long time. And it was just time to move on, Karman said.

Patrick I am very grateful for the way he treated me there. All the help they could give me when I was injured because that was when I was injured in the shoulder.

The work the team did on the rehab and keeping me strong and getting me back on the track was commendable.

Tennis too, it was a great facility and (has) experienced coaches. I have absolutely no complaints, it was all like a good relationship and understanding.

Karman clarified the sole reason for leaving Mouratglou academy and added: One on one and a coach who traveled with me every tournament because I was injured, that was not possible last year. But sometimes at Mouratoglou we changed coaches every two or three weeks, not one team.

Sascha and Milos’ priorities were very clear. I felt like we all worked really hard and put in the necessary hours this year to help me stay strong and keep playing tournaments. We have built a good relationship so far.

Karman had won her only ITF title in 2018 in Hong Kong, without dropping a set. That win was punctuated by a fine run that included two semifinal appearances and qualifying for a WTA Tour event in Nanchang.

Three years later she has become stronger and wiser.

All the work I’ve done over the past three years certainly helps and builds, Karman said.

I’m grateful to the team for helping me build myself to stay longer and stronger in the games, be solid on those points and where it’s needed.

Sometimes the matches are more mental than physical. But to stay mentally strong and to have that confidence in your body that you can hold out for three sets against good players in high intensity matches.. I feel that definitely helped.

Since the last three years that was the big difference, that I was able to play those matches with high intensity and stay strong.

