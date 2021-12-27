Sports
cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Dallas Blows Out Washington After Taking the NFC East Crown
That sound you hear is a corpse falling to the ground after the Dallas Cowboys stole the entire soul of the Washington Football Team en route to using their division rival’s 56-14 mauling to get to 11-in the season. 4 (and it was actually much worse than the final score would indicate). Those who wondered if the Cowboys would take their foot off the gas on Sunday night after winning the NFC East before kick-off were sadly wrong, and in large part because head coach Mike McCarthy made sure his team understood that there are bigger goals. lie ahead. and the most important of appearing in the Super Bowl would be greatly helped by landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
With their breakdown from WFT, the Cowboys remain in second place in the conference and just one game back from the top-seeded Green Bay Packers — and allow no margin of error in their last two regular season games. For Washington it’s a very different picture as they are licking their wounds and trying to figure out how to finish this season on a positive note, if they can.
The Cowboys took Washington apart with surgical precision, and all Ron Rivera and his gang of unhappy men could do a day after Christmas was start putting together their 2022 wish list, because Santa gave them a lump of coal in 2021.
If this is the version of the Cowboys going into the playoffs, watch out.
Why did the Cowboys win?
They turned a rematch with a division rival into what can only be described as a snuff movie. This was euthanasia in all three phases of football, and Washington saw their playoff hopes buried spectacularly at the hands of the Cowboys. Prescott set the stadium on fire with 320 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, a passer rating of 142.6 and 21 rushing yards on four attempts in the first half alone, and one of his touchdowns went to Terence Steele, his starting left tackle in the absence of All-Pro Tyron Smith. Add that to two interceptions, three sacks and a defensive touchdown by DeMarcus Lawrence in the first half, and it all led to a 42-7 shellacking before the third quarter ever got underway.
It wasn’t much different in the second half, as although the Cowboys attack cooled off somewhat, the special teams unit warmed up. Late in the third quarter, after one of many stalled runs through Washington, Corey Clement ran back through point protection to land Dallas’ third blocked punt of the season, and rookie defense lineman Chauncey Golston bragged it for the second Cowboys touchdown. scored on one of those blocked kicks in 2021.
It was not-so-perhaps the most complete game of the season played by a team that endured its usually prolific offensive battle for nearly two months before climbing out of the grave to grab WFT by the neck and throw it into the grave they climbed from.
Why did Washington lose?
They found out the hard way that the Cowboys didn’t let go of the accelerator in Week 16, despite already taking the NFC East crown before kick-off. After another uneven start for the Cowboys’ charge on the first drive of scrimmage, Taylor Heinicke fell back for his first pass and it was a deep throw that was breathed in by Trevon Diggs – for the 11th interception of his historic season. Dak Prescott used the mulligan to drive across the field and find Ezekiel Elliott for a 5-yard touchdown catch, and things only got worse for Washington from there.
After another failed drive from Heinicke and Co., Prescott and used big plays from CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper to lead Ron Rivera’s defense across the field before finding tight end Dalton Schultz for the Cowboys’ second touchdown of the night. Apparently, however, Lawrence remembered the friendly bet with Prescott and decided that the defense also had to make their way into the end zone. So Lawrence mimicked what Randy Gregory did to Washington in Week 14, but added points by flipping a Heinicke pass up, then intercepting it and running it into the end zone to give it a three-touchdown lead. make for the Cowboys in the first quarter.
By the time backup quarterback Cooper Rush took the field for the fourth quarter, it was all head coach Mike McCarthy could do not to start reading a eulogy on the field. The good news for Rivera is that the big bad Cowboys can no longer hurt his team in 2021.
Turning point
Diggs set the tone with his interception early on, but Lawrence made sure WFT understood that this would be a scrap.
Game of the game
There’s nothing like landing a fat man — nothing.
Not a party like a TD party
“You get a touchdown…[and] you get a touchdown…” — Jane Slater of NFL Network
What’s next
The Cowboys will try to take home the wins in a crucial NFC match-up against the slumping Arizona Cardinals, as Washington creeps east in hopes of avoiding being defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
