Sports
Suhana Saini Adaptability her strongest point
Name: Suhana Saini
Age: 15
Education: Standard X
By: Rohtak, Haryana
Discipline: Table tennis
Get started: National-level table tennis players Vikas and Bhavna Saini were eager to bring their daughter Suhana into sports, and the girl is keeping her parents’ dream alive.
During one of the tournaments in which her mother entered, Suhana, who was just three, held the racket in a way that surprised her parents and they realized that their child would follow in their footsteps. Suhana picked up the sport quickly and started training at her mother’s Academy at the age of five (Friends TTA has since been disbanded).
The results started to show as she performed well at the state and national events. But it was after he came under the coaching of former international rower R. Rajesh that Suhanas game developed. Her strokes became sharper, her forehand became more powerful and the backhand became more varied.
Until she was ten, Suhana went to camps in Rohtak and Kochi. For the last six years or so she has been a frequent visitor to Chennai to train with Rajesh. Suhana is currently staying at Rajesh’s house in Chennai.
Suhana is a top player in the u-15, u-17 and u-19 categories in India, and has also proven to be a force to be reckoned with at international level, recently taking home five titles. In the World Table Tennis Contender events, Suhana won five u-15 singles titles in Slovenia, Tunisia, Portugal, Hungary and Muscat.
CARRIRE CHART
- 2016 & 2017: National Cadet Champion; World No. 3 in u-15 (2021 is her last year in the u-15 category). Current India No. 1 in u-17 & No. 2 in u-19
- 2015: US Open gold.
- 2017: ITTF World Junior & Cadet Open in Greater Noida u-13 gold.
- 2018: South Asian Junior & Cadet Championships in Maldives u-13 gold.
- 2021: World Table Tennis Contenders five u15 singles titles in Slovenia, Tunisia, Portugal, Hungary and
- Muscat.
- 2021: ITTF World Youth Championship Suhana won three of India’s four medals. She was
- part of the Indian u15 girls team that won bronze. She also won bronze in girls’ u15 doubles and u15
- singles.
At the ITTF World Youth Championships held in Portugal from December 2-8, Suhana won three of India’s four medals. She was part of the Indian girls team U-15 that won bronze, and she won two more bronze medals in the girls’ doubles under 15 and in the singles for u-15.
Confidence in his department: Suhana with her coach R. Rajesh. She pushes herself more and the results are encouraging, says her coach. – M. KARUNAKARAN
Recalling her beautiful show in WTT tournaments, Suhana, who trains at the Institute of Table Tennis Center (ITTC), said: I went to Croatia (for the first tournament) after missing a year because of COVID-19. I had no expectations. I reached the u-15 final and entered the u-17 semi-final, beating some really good players. That gave me confidence in the remaining tournaments and I beat some strong players. In Lisbon, at the WTT Star Youth Contender, I defeated the then World Champion Vlada Voronina from Russia in the U-19 pre-quarter finals, which instilled my confidence. Winning three medals at the Youth World Championships has given me tremendous hope that I can perform consistently at world level. Now I want to perform regularly in higher age groups both in India and abroad.
Routine: Suhana is at the ITTC at 5:30 am and trains until 9:30 am and evenings from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm Monday to Saturday with an equal emphasis on on-field and off-field tactics.
Ambition: I want to do well in the National Championships in my category (u-17) and higher age categories. My focus is to make a strong effort to be part of the Indian team for the 2024 Olympics. If not, I will definitely be part of the Indian contingent in 2028, says Suhana.
Good point: According to her coach Rajesh, her greatest strength is her ability to attack from both flanks and absorb what is said and execute judiciously on the pitch. Rajesh said it is also the trust the two enjoy and the system they follow that is the reason for the success of his department. Now she is pushing herself more and the results are encouraging, says the 44-year-old coach.
Rajesh adds: The best part is her innate nature to adapt to conditions in India and beyond. Everything changes from the hall to the table and the ball once you travel abroad. She knows exactly how to play in different conditions.
