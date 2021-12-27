Bowlers who took most wickets in test cricket, two Indians in top five





New Delhi: The year 2021 saw many exciting moments in Test cricket. Together with the batters, even the bowlers managed to put in brilliant performances. The first-ever World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was also held this year, with the Kiwis coming out victorious. This year England played cricket at home and away against India. Looking at the bowling performance in Test cricket this year, both spinners and fast bowlers are having great success. Here is the list of five bowlers who took the most test wickets in the year 2021: 1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The senior spinner did not play a single match on India’s test tour of England earlier this year. However, he did wonders with his bowling whenever he got the chance. When England toured India for a four-match Test series, Ashwin took the most wickets. He took 32 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 14.72. He took three five-wicket hauls during the series. Overall, Ashwin has managed to take the most wickets of any bowler in Test Cricket in 2021. He has taken 52 Test Wickets in 8 matches in 2021 so far. 2. Shaheen Afridi: This year, Pakistan played Test series against the West Indies, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Bangladesh. Shaheen Afridi threw brilliantly in all series. During the tour of the West Indies, Shaheen took 18 wickets in just 2 matches. He took the most wickets of any fast bowler in the year 2021. The speedster has played 9 Tests this year, taking 47 wickets at an average of 17.06. 3. Hasan Ali: Pakistan’s Hasan Ali threw brilliantly in Test cricket this year. He was the highest wicket-taker in the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. He took 14 wickets in 2 Tests, taking five wickets twice. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the Test series against South Africa. Hasan took 12 wickets in just 2 Tests. Against the West Indies, the Pakistani pacesetter took 6 wickets in 2 Tests. Overall, Hasan Ali has managed to take 41 wickets in 8 tests in 2021. 4. Axar Patel: The young spinner impressed everyone with his bowling this year. He performed brilliantly against the England team and New Zealand. Axar Patel is fourth for most wickets in Test Cricket in 2021. In 5 Tests he took 36 wickets at an average of 11.86. During this he dropped five wicket-haul five times. 5. Ollie Robinson: English all-rounder Ollie Robinson has done wonders with the bat and ball this year. In addition, he also remained in controversy after his old racist tweets resurfaced. He took 35 wickets in 7 tests for England this year at an average of 20.54. During this he achieved two five-wicket picks. This year Robinson finished fifth in the list of bowlers with the most wickets in Test cricket.

