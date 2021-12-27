Celebrity Apprentice Australia’s Lord Alan Sugar enjoys a game of tennis with his wife in Sydney

He’s in Australia filming the upcoming season of Celebrity Apprentice, and Lord Alan Sugar has made the most of his spare time in Sydney.

The 74-year-old billionaire business magnate enjoyed a game of tennis on Monday with his 53-year-old wife Ann Simons.

Lord Sugar appeared laser-focused as he brandished his tennis racket on a court in the exclusive suburb of Rose Bay.

He donned black athletic shorts, which he paired with a plain white T-shirt and white baseball cap.

The reality TV star also wore a pair of charcoal gray sneakers with blue stripes, white sports socks and glasses.

He enjoyed a quiet game with his wife, who stepped out in black shorts and a multicolored long-sleeved top.

Lord Sugar acts as the chief executive of Celebrity Apprentice Australia, having hosted the UK version since 2005.

He came under fire in September after flying from the UK to Australia during the pandemic to film the sixth series.

Lord Sugar revealed that he was quarantined on the 21st floor of The Sheraton in Sydney for two weeks after arriving Down Under.

“Nice view from the 21st floor,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet, alongside an accompanying video of his view.

Channel Nine confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that Lord Sugar’s travel and accommodation were all within the guidelines for exemptions that were outside the international arrival limits at the time.

But that didn’t stop some critics from sharing their thoughts on social media.

“Luckily you’ve been separated from my daughter and grandsons for almost two years and yet you brag that you’re there. It’s amazing what money can get you!’ wrote one furious person.

As with other reality shows filmed Down Under, Lord Alan Sugar entered with a special visa – meaning he wouldn’t take over an Australian’s hotel quarantine spot.

A spokesperson for Nine told the Daily Mail Australia at the time: “Lord Sugar is back in Australia filming Celebrity Apprentice.

His travel and subsistence expenses are all within the guidelines for out-of-limit exemptions.

“The waivers and quarantine are in accordance with all government protocols and requirements, including any related benefits.”

The cast for next year’s Celebrity Apprentice Australia was revealed in October, with Turia Pitt, Bronte Campbell, Jodi Gordon, Benji Marshall, Samantha Jade and Vince Colosimo just some of the stars set to make an appearance.