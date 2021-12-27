Broncos left in defeat as playoff hopes faded in Raiders loss





LAS VEGAS It might hurt less if the Broncos were far from their goal of competing. It might hurt less if the Broncos didn’t have some of the best defenses in the league and an attack with plenty of talent. It might hurt less if the Broncos were blown out. If they didn’t stand a chance. If they were always doomed to failure. That is not this Broncos team, which was effectively eliminated from the playoff battle with Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Raiders. “Ultimately, we viewed this as a win-or-go-home situation,” Harris said, “and we didn’t do enough to get away with a W.” No, this Boxing Day felt like a punch in the stomach because if this Broncos team clicks, it can compete with anyone. Denver’s defense ranked second in the league starting Sunday’s game, keeping the Raiders on 17 points. In recent weeks, the Broncos have given up less than 20 points to a slew of quarterbacks, including Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. On this Sunday, the final two quarterbacks, against other defenses, led their teams to 36 and 41 points, respectively. And while Denver’s offense has struggled in recent weeks, the pieces are there. Courtland Sutton is a Pro Bowl talent. Jerry Jeudy flashed three receptions for a team-high 60 yards on Sunday. Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams make up one of the league’s best running back duos, although the pair admittedly struggled on Sunday as their 14 carries combined were just eight yards. When the offense worked in unison, it led to a 30-point effort against the Cowboys and 38 points against the Lions. The Broncos may most likely stay home from the postseason for the sixth straight season, but this isn’t a team devoid of talent, as the nil Pro Bowl rosters might indicate. This was a team that has scored more goals than a fifth loss to the Raiders in their last six attempts. “It’s garbage,” Harris said. “No one goes into a season expecting it to be that way. At the beginning of the season and now, it has never wavered. We always felt we had the talent to compete with anyone, and we have just didn’t get it done.” However, the Broncos must deal with the pain of Sunday’s loss. In the defeat, the Broncos showed a glimpse of the team they could be. After a lackluster first half, the Broncos pushed themselves forward with an accidental last two minutes of the first half. The series, which started with the Broncos trailing 7-3, started when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to dodge a sack by throwing the ball to Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas running back briefly pinned the ball, but then lost control and nose tackle Mike Purcell recovered. The Broncos were able to add just one field goal, but they struck again on the Raiders’ next offensive snap. After initially rushing to Carr, outer linebacker Bradley Chubb fell back and hit Carr’s pass in the air with his right hand. He jumped again to take the pass off and went to the end zone. A game later, Javonte Williams came in from one yard to give Denver a 13-7 lead. The Broncos would add another takeaway in the third quarter as Shelby fired Harris Carr. That takeaway that gave Denver its first three-takeaway game this season gave Denver a chance to retake the lead, which the Broncos lost in the opening run of the second half. On that opening third quarter drive, the Raiders showed the problem they would create for Denver. The Raiders moved 75 yards in just nine games for a touchdown, and 62 yards hit the ground. Las Vegas finished with 160 yards to the ground. “It was disappointing,” Fangio said of the team’s defense in the second half. “They blocked us. He fell forward on us. We just had to play it better; I had to call it better. Every time something like that happens, it’s coaches and players on it together.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverbroncos.com/news/broncos-left-with-sting-of-defeat-as-playoff-hopes-fade-in-loss-to-raiders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos