Cricket Australia pushes past 200, 15-run lead at tea





By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey battled through a tense half hour to frustrate England and push the hosts to a slim lead at tea on day two of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Monday. Green, not out at 12, and Carey at nine, pushed Australia to 200 for six in response to England’s first innings 185, a 15-run lead at halftime after sailors Ollie Robinson and James Anderson each took a wicket in the session. England had gathered by three wickets in the morning, limiting Australia to 131 for four at lunchtime, but much of the work was undone in a meandering phase right after the break. Skipper Joe Root avoided a full-speed charge, setting up conservative fields and starting with spinner Jack Leach, who gave up six runs in his first over. Sear Mark Wood leaked 10 in the next over to further ease the pressure on the hosts. Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who had made a difficult one-handed catch on Steve Smith at 5 AM, squandered a great opportunity to delay Harris at 63 when batter Leach charged. Robinson eventually cut the circuit, with Travis Head at Root in the slips for 27. Anderson came back on the attack after a drink, clearing Harris for 76, cramping the opener with a blistering delivery that sent a thick edge to Root. Green and Carey then built a vigilant 20-run partnership to put pressure back on England, whose morning was disrupted by a COVID-19 scare. Two England support staff and two of their family members tested positive for COVID-19, requiring a half-hour delay for the start of play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as the entire camp waited to be evicted after taking rapid antigen testing. [L1N2TB0D2] It’s been a bit of a troubling morning, but it all worked out, Wood said. Once play resumed with Australia 66 for one, Robinson, Anderson and Wood each took wickets to pull England back into the game after their batsmen fell cheap on day one. Robinson had caught night watchman Nathan Lyon behind for 10 before Wood caught danger man Marnus Labuschagne by Root in the slips for one run. Anderson was rewarded for an excellent morning spell by having Smith play on his stumps for 16. Holders Australia, which leads 2-0 in the five-game series after victories in Brisbane and Adelaide, will keep the urn in a draw in Melbourne. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Peter Rutherford)

