Sports
Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into a fight at Washington Cowboys
Things got heated on the Washington Football Team sidelines during the second quarter of Sunday night 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T stadium.
After Washington (6-8) went down 28-7 in what turned out to be the biggest blowout in the history of rivalry against Dallas, frustration boiled over to the sidelines as defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were caught by NBC cameras. those in a scuffle.
An angry Payne put his finger in Allen’s face. Allen retaliated with a blow to Payne’s head. The two who were also teammates in college in Alabama had to be separated by teammates and defensive coach Sam Mills III.
“I’ve talked to them and as far as I’m concerned, that’s where it stays,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said after the game.
Allen said, “When things go bad the way they are, things get heated. … (Expletive) happens. Brothers fight.”
Rivera also stated that he had spoken to both players and that punishment would follow for the scuffle.
Before Sunday night’s game started, the Cowboys took the title in the NFC East divisionwhen the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos. Washington, meanwhile, desperately needed a win to stay in the NFC wildcard playoff race, but instead saw things rush out of control on Sunday night.
