Sports
Week 17 NFL Opening Rules: Packers Near Touchdown Favorites vs Vikings
The Green Bay Packers have opened up as 6.5 point favorites for their Football on Sunday evening game against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday, per DraftKings. After backdoor covers by the underdogs over the past two weeks, the Packers are no longer in control of some of the best against the spread record in the league as Dallas (12-3-0) officially surpassed Green Bay (11-4-0 ) after week 16.
In the first match-up between the Vikings and Packers this season, Minnesota came out on top with a score of 34-31 after falling back to Dalvin Cook and receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen combined for more than 300 yards against green and gold. Cook, recently placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list, should be able to return to the team just before the game this weekend but will not be able to practice, due to his vaccination status and the competition protocol for unvaccinated players, before the Vikings travel to Green Bay. Thielen, who was back on the field this week, got injured again against the Rams on Sunday.
There are question marks between those two important contributions, the fact that Minnesota is essentially out of the playoff race and Green Bay now taking advantage of interceptable balls that Kirk Cousins tried to throw them last time, our friends in the desert expect it to break the Packers this time around. The total of 48 points means that the book projection is somewhere around a game with 27-21 points. Green Bay’s money line of -300 has an implied chance that they will win the game 75 percent of the time.
If the Packers can get out of this Week 17 game with a win and the Arizona Cardinals upset the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay will have secured the top spot in NFC before the end of the regular season, allowing them to drop their starters into Week 18. rest against the lions. With so many players having to play due to injuries or miss time this season due to injuries, this is about as good a situation as you could ask for for their team at this point in the year.
Full NFL Lines
Sunday early:
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets
Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday late:
Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday night:
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
Monday night:
