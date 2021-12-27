Washington Football Team DT Jonathan Allen throws punch at teammate Daron Payne in ‘brotherly disagreement’





Washington Football Team’s defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne had to be separated on the sidelines in Sunday night’s 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys after Allen took a swipe at his former Alabama teammate in Arlington, Texas. The two players sat side by side on the bench after an eight-play, 75-yard drive through Dallas early in the second quarter, resulting in the Cowboys’ third consecutive touchdown. “I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist,” Allen said of why it started. “If you look at how that game went, the emotions are high, things are high, things are happening.”

1 Related TV cameras showed Payne and Allen talking to each other. Payne looked at Allen, who was looking straight ahead. Then Payne, now standing, stuck a finger into the side of Allen’s head. At that moment, Allen stood up, slapped Payne’s hand away with his left hand, and made a swing with his right hand — snuggly on the side of Payne’s face. The players were then separated by three teammates, with line coach Sam Mills Jr. in the middle. Payne remained upset as he sat on the couch, while Allen sat nearby. Players kept coming to Payne to calm him down. Both players stood side by side on the field in the following series and finished the game. “Just a little brotherly disagreement; maybe in the wrong place, at the wrong time, but it happened,” Payne said. Payne declined to say what sparked the argument and said they were all right. When asked how two players who have been together for so long could end up in a situation like this, he said, “You have brothers? You all fight, don’t you? S— happens.” Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was told about the incident after the game. He spoke to both players about why it happened, but said he would not reveal their conversations. He also said that no disciplinary action will be taken. “I’ve talked to them, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s where it stays,” Rivera said. “What my players say to me is nobody’s business.” Rivera said much of it stemmed from the frustration of the three-game losing streak, as well as multi-player injuries and COVID-19 issues. At one point, Washington had 23 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It has 14 players on injured reserve, including nine who were starters or key backups. “Frustration, wanting to win,” Rivera said, trying to explain the emotions for both players. Washington has lost three in a row and has fallen to 6-9, marking its fourth consecutive losing season. For Payne and Allen, who played together in Alabama for two years and now with Washington for four years, it’s important that this doesn’t linger. “If something happens on the field, you never let it come into the locker room,” Allen said. “Things get heated, we fix them, we sit down like grown men and we move on. “I take full responsibility for my actions and so does Payne.”

