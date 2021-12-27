Tennis legends discuss Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and the next generation | tennis news







Mark Philippoussis, David Ferrer and Tomas Berdych analyze 2021

Tennis legends Tomas Berdych, Mark Philippoussis and David Ferrer have shared their thoughts on Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and the current young crop of stars on the ATP Tour.

Czech ace Berdych, a former Wimbledon runner-up, Philippoussis, a former two-time Grand Slam finalist and David Ferrer, a French Open runner-up, are all amazed at another remarkable year of tennis.

On the astonishing achievement of Raducanu…

Raducanu made history at Flushing Meadows by becoming the first ever Grand Slam qualifier. to win

Berdych: “She’s a young face of the new generation. There was a generation of Serena and Venus Williams where they won multiple Slams and then we’ve only seen a lot of different Grand Slam winners recently. Raducanu is fresh, so I think the way she played in New York was incredible she managed to concentrate herself so why not she has a chance to win many titles it would be great for women’s tennis.

“What I’ve learned from my career is that you’re the only one on the court. There’s no one else. Your coach or parents help you train and prepare, so it ends up being tennis between you and your opponent.”

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Greg Rusedski believes Raducanu has the potential to win multiple Grand Slams Greg Rusedski believes Raducanu has the potential to win multiple Grand Slams

Philippoussis: “She had a great run at Wimbledon, but to get through qualifying without losing a set and dominating the whole tournament was amazing. I think you have more stories in women’s tennis because it’s best-of-three sets. Seven best wins – from five sets to win a Grand Slam in the men – that’s a lot of tennis. A lot has to be done, you have to be in a great place physically and mentally. You need some luck too.”

Ferrer: “She has a great future but the most important thing is to deal with the pressure because it won’t be easy when you’re young and just won a Grand Slam. We’ll see how she handles the pressure next year.

“It’s going to be very important to her, but she has a great talent and can win.” [more] Grand Slams in her career.”

Wow, those were some photos from year 2 to sum up my 2021 season. I want to say thank you and that I am immensely grateful for your generous support. I have learned many things at a fast pace on this incredible journey, but all I can say is that I am very excited and motivated for my next steps pic.twitter.com/SYgGccOx89 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) November 17, 2021

Murray comeback and excellent end to 2021

Andy Murray has played in eight consecutive tournaments since leaving the US Open

Berdych: “I know him well. We’ve played against each other my entire career, so if this is what makes him happy and content, then he should keep going. That’s an advantage of tennis, because these kinds of career decisions are only really yours.” Whatever you feel and whatever you want to do, you do it.

“Everyone gets their choice and if they feel good it’s perfect. He knows chasing a Grand Slam title isn’t possible right now, and making more money isn’t a problem for him, so it’s just the pure love for the sport and if he feels the level he has now is enough for him then keep playing, why not? I would probably play myself if I didn’t suffer from my hip and lower back problems and I had a solution for it.”

Philippoussis: “It’s great to see him. He shows his passion by being there, grinding, enjoying and competing.”

Ferrer: “He finished the year playing really well. It’s important for Andy to play big tournaments, rest and be ready to play whatever tournaments he decides to play.”

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Rusedski thinks it will be a ‘difficult road’ for Murray to get back to his best Rusedski thinks it will be a ‘difficult road’ for Murray to get back to his best

Novak .’s dominance

Novak Djokovic hopes to continue his dominance at the Grand Slams in 2022

Berdych: “He will definitely have a harder time next year. I’m not saying he doesn’t have a chance of winning a Slam – he has a pretty good chance – but I think he will have to avoid a tough game that will drain him in five sets, because it’s two weeks, seven games, and you need to stay healthy.

“He’s been so strong that nothing could break him, that’s why he dominated, but I think he’s getting a bit more vulnerable now. Next season will be interesting. I think he has a chance to win at least one.” Grand Slam next year.”

Djokovic rose with the support he received from the New York public

Philippoussis: “This guy in the best-of-five sets is a beast. To beat him in the best-of-five you have to play a great game and I think he’ll be at the US Open (after losing the final to Daniil Medvedev) ) he never gave himself a chance because he was so nervous.

“The great thing about that was that he showed how human he was. He won a lot of fans that day – when he collapsed it just showed how much it meant to him because he might have looked quite cold on the pitch.

“By the time he is ready, he will surpass all numbers in every tennis department.”

Ferrer: “Next year it will be close. He is one of the best players in the world. The problem for Roger Federer is that he will not play against Australia and there are serious doubts whether he will play at Wimbledon.”

“At the moment Djokovic is playing well and he is healthy, but I [also] I think Rafael Nadal definitely has a chance to win the Australian Open.”

The Next Gen has arrived

Daniil Medvedev put an end to Djokovic’s dreams of a Grand Slam calendar at Flushing Meadows

Berdych: “Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have been around for a very, very long time and it shows what a great generation of tennis it has been. We can now expect more unpredictable results.

“I really like the way Stefanos Tsitsipas plays, because he plays very aggressive and creative on the court. The second half of his season was a bit flat, though.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas scared Djokovic before losing the French Open final in five sets

Philippoussis: “Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Tsitsipas are the main guys. There are other guys too, but they are not as consistent as the three mentioned.

“I am especially excited about Tsitsipas because I love his all-round play. I love his passion, just the way he gives everything and shows how much it means to him on the pitch. He is a wonderful mover and not afraid to come to the net.”

Ferrer: “They improve every year. We cannot compare this generation to Rafa, Roger and Novak, because that is impossible. They are the best three players in history.”

“For me Zverev, Medvedev and Tsitsipas – they are there. Carlos Alcarez is 18, but he is improving a lot and he is the future. His team is very good with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, but the most important thing is that he is humble and he listens. “

Tomas Berdych, Mark Philippoussis and David Ferrer spoke at the ATP Champions Tennis at the Royal Albert Hall. Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android