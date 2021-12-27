Americans, Canadians open junior hockey world championship with wins





RED DEER, Alta. The United States jumped to a three-goal lead and overcame a comeback in the third period by beating Slovakia 3-2 on Sunday in the final game on the first day of the junior world hockey championship. Matthew Knies, Mackie Samoskevich and Landon Slaggert scored for the defending champion Americans (1-0) in Group B action at Red Deer, Alta. Goalkeeper Drew Commesso stopped 23 shots in the win. Martin Chromiak scored twice in the third period for Slovakia (0-1), which failed to equalize late in the game. Simon Latkoczy made 39 saves in a defeat. The US defeated Slovakia 42-25. Our boys stuck together and played a tough game, said US coach Nate Leaman. It’s a good first step for our group. We have to keep working hard and improving before we play against Switzerland on Tuesday. — CANADA 6 CZECH REPUBLIC 3 Owen Power’s hat-trick lifted Canada (1-0) over the Czechs (0-1). Power of Mississauga, Ontario, became the first Canadian defender to score three goals in one game at the World Junior Men’s Championship. The first overall pick in this year’s NHL entry by the Buffalo Sabers scored a pair of power play goals for Canada in the second period to break a 3-3 deadlock. I think pucks just found me, said Power. Guys did a good job getting me good pucks in good places to shoot.” Cole Perfetti had three assists, Mason McTavish had a goal and an assist and defenders Donovan Sebrango and Olen Zellweger also scored for the host nation at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Canadian rookie goalkeeper Dylan Garand, who signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers last week, made 14 saves for the win. Michal Gut had a goal and an assist and Stanislav Svozil and Pavel Novak also scored for what is now the Czech Republic after the Czech Hockey Federation adopted the country’s name change from “Czech Republic”. Jakub Malek, a New Jersey Devils prospect, turned 30 shots away in the loss. — SWEDEN 6 RUSSIA 3 Simon Edvinsson, Emil Andrae and Alexander Holtz each scored one and helped each other lead Sweden past Russia. Oskar Olausson, Theodor Niederbach and Daniel Ljungman also scored for Sweden (1-0). Helge Grans and William Eklund made their appearance with two assists each. Jesper Wallstedt turned 27 in the opening tournament win over Red Deer. Matvei Michkov answered with two goals in the third period for Russia (0-1). Fyodor Svechkov also scored. Russian goalkeeper Yaroslav Askarov conceded three goals on 16 shots before being drawn after two periods. Yegor Guskov stopped 5-of-7 shots in relief in the third. — FINLAND 3 GERMANY 1 Samuel Helenius scored twice and Joel Maata had the eventual winner in the second period for Finland (1-0), with Brad Lambert assisting in both of Helenius’ goals. Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves for the win in the net. Luca Munzenberger was the only goalscorer for Germany (0-1), who got 19 stops from goalkeeper Nikita Quapp. — This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 26, 2021. The Canadian Press





